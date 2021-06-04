news

Avengers: Endgame Contained A Tease For Disneyland's Avengers Campus And Our Minds Are Blown

Avengers HQ at Avengers Campus, Disney California Adventure

On Friday, Avengers Campus opened to the general public at the Disneyland Resort. As one might expect, the land is full of easter eggs and references to Marvel Comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and every other corner of Marvel's superhero brand. However, as it turns out, one element of Avengers Campus was actually already seen in the MCU. In this case an easter egg reference went in the other direction. It turns out that the Quinjet seen in Avengers: Endgame was actually designed by Walt Disney Imagineering for Avengers Campus.

I attended a special media preview for Avengers Campus prior to it opening, and during a Q&A session with several key personnel with Walt Disney Imagineering at Disneyland Resort, they were asked what their favorite easter egg in the new land was. Scot Drake, Creative Executive at WDI for the Marvel Global Portfolio, revealed that his favorite easter egg in Avengers Campus wasn't a reference to a comic or film in the land, but an easter egg in an MCU movie that was actually a reference to the land. Drake explained...

My favorite easter egg is actually in a film, Avengers: Endgame. There is a tease towards the Quinjet that we designed specifically for Avengers Campus, That's how close we've been working with our studios partners, that not only are we providing easter eggs that link back to the films, but we're starting to see this kind of connected growth of the universe where now they're teasing things from the park. That was definitely my highlight.

The Quinjet in question must be the one seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame when Hawkeye uses it to go home to his family. It seems this particular Quinjet was not designed by people at Marvel Studios, but rather Walt Disney Imagineering, as it is the same design as the Quinjet that now sits atop the Avengers HQ building inside Avengers Campus.

It's not the first time that we've seen Disney's films reference their theme parks, even before the theme park was a real thing. There's a reference to the Black Spires in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which are only found inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The movie came out a year before the first theme park land opened.

The purpose of a theme park is to make you feel like when you're inside a land or on a ride that you're really inside the world that space creates. This often means feeling like you're in your favorite movie. Seeing that Quinjet on the roof of the building in Avengers Campus is part of what does that, but knowing that the design was literally in the movie makes it all feel that much more real.

It will be interesting to see how Avengers Campus and the MCU continue to build each other moving forward. It's already been teased that as new characters are introduced in the MCU, many of them will likely appear in Avengers Campus in short order. And now we may need to keep our eyes open in future films for references to the theme park as well.

Up Next

We Rode Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure At Disneyland And Learned Four Things You Need To Know
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Marvel's Moon Knight TV Show: 9 Quick Things We Know About Oscar Isaac's New Series television 23m Marvel's Moon Knight TV Show: 9 Quick Things We Know About Oscar Isaac's New Series Erik Swann
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Finds Its Jessica Drew news 1h Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Finds Its Jessica Drew Adam Holmes
Disney+'s Loki: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The Marvel Series television 1d Disney+'s Loki: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The Marvel Series Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Reminiscence Aug 20, 2021 Reminiscence Rating TBD
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Sorry, Russell Crowe Fans, Master And Commander Is Getting A Reboot TBD Sorry, Russell Crowe Fans, Master And Commander Is Getting A Reboot Rating TBD
Why Leaving The View Was The Best Decision Ever, According To Abby Huntsman TBD Why Leaving The View Was The Best Decision Ever, According To Abby Huntsman Rating TBD
Rihanna Shares New Look At Mullet And It's Billie Eilish Green TBD Rihanna Shares New Look At Mullet And It's Billie Eilish Green Rating TBD
That Awesome Darth Vader Scene In Rogue One Nearly Wasn’t In The Star Wars Movie TBD That Awesome Darth Vader Scene In Rogue One Nearly Wasn’t In The Star Wars Movie Rating TBD
This Is Us Streaming: How To Watch The NBC Series TBD This Is Us Streaming: How To Watch The NBC Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information