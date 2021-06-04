Avengers: Endgame Contained A Tease For Disneyland's Avengers Campus And Our Minds Are Blown

On Friday, Avengers Campus opened to the general public at the Disneyland Resort. As one might expect, the land is full of easter eggs and references to Marvel Comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and every other corner of Marvel's superhero brand. However, as it turns out, one element of Avengers Campus was actually already seen in the MCU. In this case an easter egg reference went in the other direction. It turns out that the Quinjet seen in Avengers: Endgame was actually designed by Walt Disney Imagineering for Avengers Campus.