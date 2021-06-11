Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before

Domhnall Gleeson (Thomas McGregor/Mr. Jeremy Fisher)

Reprising his role as Thomas McGregor, Domhnall Gleeson returns to play the male lead in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. He also voices Mr. Jeremy Fisher. First gaining notice for playing Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2, Gleeson became a Tony-nominated actor for his 2006 Broadway performance in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Later, the actor starred in Ex Machina, About Time, Frank, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Crash Pad, and The Little Stranger. Also, Gleeson played General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars movies. His other film credits include Brooklyn, The Revenant, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Never Let Me Go, True Grit, Anna Karenina, Dredd, Calvary, Unbroken, and mother!

Additionally, on television, Domhnall Gleeson starred in HBO's Run last year. Most recently, the actor appeared in BBC 4's Frank of Ireland, which he co-created with his brother, Brian Gleeson, who plays the titular Frank. His other TV credits include Catastrophe, Your Bad Self, and When Harvey Met Bob. Currently, Gleeson is filming a role in HBO's The White House Plumbers.