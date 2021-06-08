In The Heights’ Jon M. Chu Talks Possibility Of Directing A Hamilton Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there’s Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s record breaking musical made the entire principal cast household names, and their performances were immortalized in the filmed stage production that hit Disney+ last summer. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu helmed the new In the Heights movie, and he recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the possibility of directing a Hamilton movie.