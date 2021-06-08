John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Reportedly Adding An IT Star

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in pre-production, but things seem to be moving rather quickly for the latest installment of the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise. What’s been particularly exciting to see is the growing cast, which features a mixture of both entertainment veterans and newcomers. Now, the movie can add yet another major name to its roster. And fans of the It franchise are sure to be pleased.
It would appear that John Wick: Chapter 4 has recruited none other than Bill Skarsgård, who’s likely best known to audiences for headlining 2017’s It and the 2019 sequel It Chapter Two. Per Collider, details on Skarsgård’s exact role are being kept close to the vest. What we do know is that with his casting, the actor will join forces with returning director Chad Stahelski, who directs from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.
Although he’s been acting for years now, Bill Skarsgård’s star has truly been rising over the past several years, as he’s secured a number of high-profile roles. Aside from his show-stopping performance as It/Pennywise the Dancing Clown/Bob Gray, he’s also appeared in films like Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and The Devil All the Time. Given his range as an actor, it’s tough to predict what kind of character he might be playing in John Wick: Chapter 4. He could be playing an ally to Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman but, with his intensity as an actor, Skarsgård could easily play an antagonist as well.
John Wick: Chapter 4 will also place Bill Skarsgård alongside some incredibly talented actors. So far, the movie has also managed to scoop up Rogue One and Ip Man alum Donnie Yen, who provided a cheeky response to his casting. In addition, the movie has cast Wynonna Earp alum Shamier Anderson and singer Rina Sawayama, who will make her big-screen debut with the film.
Cameras are apparently set to start rolling on the highly anticipated film very soon. According to reports, principal photography is set to begin this month, and the shoot will take place in a few different countries. Filming is currently set to take place in Paris, France and Berlin, Germany as well as Japan and New York City.
Anticipation for John Wick: Chapter 4 is high at this point, with many fans eager to see the continuing adventures. Chad Stahelski pretty much has this action-filled franchise down to a science at this point, though it is admittedly disappointing that franchise creator Derek Kolstad won’t be involved with the upcoming movie. Despite this, there’s still plenty of reason to be excited, and even Kolstad is still pumped to see where the franchise goes with this film and future installments.
All in all, Bill Skarsgård makes a fine addition to the John Wick franchise and should succeed in whatever role he ends up playing. This cast just gets more intriguing by the announcement, and it’ll be exciting to see who ends up boarding next.
John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.