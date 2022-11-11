John Wick 4: An Updated Cast List, Including Keanu Reeves

John Wick has been through a lot over his three film appearances so far, from losing his wife to a terminal illness and being hunted down by assassins all over the world, to having his finger chopped off and falling off the rooftop of The Continental in the John Wick: Chapter 3 ending. Yet John is still kicking after all this, mean we can look forward to him returning in John Wick: Chapter 4. Had things gone according to the original plan, Chapter 4, the longest John Wick movie yet, would have been released in May 2021, but after being pushed back a year, it’s now on track to be among the 2023 movie releases.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the title protagonist waging war on The High Table (as shown in the first trailer), which will include him traveling the globe and facing off against a powerful new enemy who has powerful alliances that will lead to old friends becoming foes. Additionally, we have been learning how the action movie’s cast will look. Let’s go over the actors who have been announced for Chapter 4 so far, starting with the man who brings the Baba Yaga to life on the big screen, Keanu Reeves.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves

When we last left off with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, he’d been seemingly betrayed by his old friend Winston, but luckily, he wasn’t left for dead. The Tick Tock Man retrieved John and delivered him to Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who’d also suffered at the hands of the High Table and questioned if John was “pissed off” at the council of crime lords too. While it’s unclear how much time will pass between the events of Parabellum and Chapter 4, it’s reasonable to assume that John Wick will indeed seek vengeance for everything that the High Table has done to him. However, there’s also an opportunity that comes his way that could lead to him getting out of this conflict alive.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Rina Sawayama

If the name Rina Sawayama rings a bell, you’re likely familiar with her musical career, as she’s the singer behind singles like “STFU!,” “XS,” “Bad Friend” and “Lucid.” But Sawayama also has some acting experience under her belt, having played Layla Valentine in the short-lived, Idris Elba-led Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Now she’s making her film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 as someone named Akira, although it hasn’t been revealed yet whether her character will aid John or try to eliminate him.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Donnie Yen

Donnie Yen has showcased his martial arts skills in a lot of movies, from Hong Kong offerings like the Ip Man film series to American blockbusters like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Disney’s live-action Mulan remake. So with so much fighting experience under his belt, he’s a perfect fit for the John Wick franchise, where people are being punched and kicked left and right. Yen’s John Wick: Chapter 4 character is named Caine, he’ll reportedly be an old friend of John’s who “shares his same history and many of the same enemies.” While you’d think that means John can count on Caine to help him out, the latest Chapter 4 trailer showed John and Caine fighting each other, so something will lead to a divide coming between them.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Shamier Anderson

Over in the TV world Shamier Anderson is best known for playing Xavier Dolls in the first three seasons of the Syfy series Wynonna Earp, and he’s also appeared in shows like The Next Step, Shots Fired and Goliath. Anderson’s film credits include Destroyer, City of Lies and Stowaway, and now he gets to take part in the craziness that is John Wick: Chapter 4. Anderson is appearing in Chapter 4 as Tracker, with Chad Stahelski telling Collider that he’s a “self-motived character” (at least initially) who’s operating in the “gray area” between “the Wick world, and the real world.”

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Bill Skarsgård

Along with his time scaring audiences and the citizen of Derry, Maine as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the IT movies, Bill Skarsgård has also participated in the action-heavy movies Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. Now he’s joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 as someone named The Marquis de Gramont. In the second Chapter 4 trailer, The Marquis is presented as someone whom if John can defeat in single combat, The High Table will let him go free. In the aforementioned Collider article, Chad Stahelski said that The Marquis isn’t really “the antagonist, but he's the one in charge of cleaning up all the messes from the first three movies.”

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Laurence Fishburne

Now we come to another familiar face who’s returning to the John Wick franchise! Having already played the Morpheus to Keanu Reeves’ Neo in the first three Matrix movies, Laurence Fishburne has since re-teamed with Reeves by playing The Bowery King, who helped John Wick out in Chapter 2 and was punished for this in Chapter 3 - Parabellum. At the end of Chapter 3, the badly injured John was delivered to Bowery King in his new underground hideout, and like John, he was angry at what the High Table had done to them. So now the stage is set for John and Bowery King to exact vengeance on this council of crime lords, and Fishburne has claimed that Chapter 4 is “the best one” of the franchise.

(Image credit: XLrator Media)

Scott Adkins

Scott Adkins knows his way around action, from fighting Hugh Jackman’s James Howlett/Logan as Weapon XI in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, to working for Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Jean Vilain in The Expendables 2. So bringing Adkins into John Wick: Chapter 4 makes all the sense in the world, and if he’s playing a villain, Keanu Reeves’ John will need to keep his guard up against the martial arts skills Adkins’ character, who’s reportedly named Killa, will surely break out. It remains to be seen if Adkins share any screen time with Donnie Yen, who he co-starred alongside in Ip Man 4: The Finale.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lance Reddick

Fans of the John Wick franchise can take comfort knowing we’ll reunite with Winston’s righthand man in Chapter 4. Bosch’s Lance Reddick will be back as Charon, the concierge of The Continental’s New York branch who spent the first two movies in the hotel’s lobby, but finally got to jump into the action in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Now we wait to see if he’ll gun down bad guys again in Chapter 4 or if he’ll be back to chiefly focusing on his concierge duties.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Marko Zaror

If Marko Zaror looks familiar to you, then you’ve likely seen him in movies like Machete Kills and Alita: Battle Angel, or maybe you caught his recurring role as Zolo in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. Regardless, John Wick: Chapter 4 looks like it’ll be Zaror’s biggest platform to shine yet, as he’s cast as one of John’s “main pursuers.” In other words, it’ll be this guy’s job to make Keanu Reeves’ character’s life hell… you know, even more than it already is.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Ian McShane

Like Charon, Ian McShane’s Winston has been part of the John Wick franchise since the beginning, as he has the integral role of running the New York branch of the Continental hotel. While Winston provided invaluable assistance to Keanu Reeves’ John in the first three movies, the characters didn’t part on good terms at the end of Chapter 3 - Parabellum. After coming to a truce with The High Table and having the Continental re-consecrated, Winston repeatedly shot John until he fell off the roof to show his fealty to the High Table. Most fans logically assume there was more to Winston doing that than meets the eye, and judging by the Chapter 4 trailers, it looks like he’s back to once again helping John directly. Following Chapter 4, McShane will reprise Winston for a “pivotal” role in Ballerina, and Keanu Reeves will also reportedly be involved in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Clancy Brown

Whether you know him from live-action roles like The Kurgan in Highlander or Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, or have heard him voice animated characters like Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants or Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe, most, if not all of you reading this are familiar with Clancy Brown in some way. Well, soon he’ll be lending his talents to the John Wick universe as a character known only as Harbinger. As explained by Chad Stahelski, Harbinger is "everything that word stands for," essentially serving as The High Table’s “referee.”

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Hiroyuki Sanada

As far as his American work goes, Hiroyuki Sanada is recognizable from the likes of The Wolverine, Avengers: Endgame, Army of the Dead, Bullet Train and Westworld, among other projects. During development of John Wick: Chapter 3, it was reported that Sanada was being eyed to play the villain, and while that obviously didn’t happen, he went on to be looped into the Chapter 4 proceedings. So now Sanada and Reeves get to reunite following their time together on 47 Ronin, and Sanada teased that his character, Shimazu, and John Wick also have history with one another.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Natalia Tena

Fans of the Harry Potter movies will know Natalia Tena as Nymphadora Tonks, but if the Wizarding World isn’t your thing, maybe you recognize her from Game of Thrones as Osha, or for leading other shows like Wisdom of the Crowd and Origin. Regardless, it’s been confirmed that we’ll see Tena in John Wick: Chapter 4, and while her character not been identified yet, evidently her time with John Wick will involve him burning his arm for some reason.

Written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated for March 24, 2023. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on its progress, including other actors, both new and familiar, who are added to the lineup.