In The Heights Ending Explained: What Happened And How It's Different From The Stage Musical

Massive spoilers ahead for In the Heights. Don’t read on if you haven’t seen it!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a multi-talent that has been involved in countless projects over the past few years. This is in no small part due to the massive global success of Hamilton, but his first Broadway musical was In the Heights. That Tony Award winning piece has been adapted for film by Crazy Rich Asian director Jon M. Chu, and there were a number of changes made to the source material. This includes In the Heights’ ending, which is different from the stage musical in a few ways.