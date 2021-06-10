Why T-Rex Is The Main Character Of Jurassic World: Dominion’s First Footage Instead Of Chris Pratt

To me, this is showing the origin of one of our biggest characters. Showing how she died long ago, then showing her on the run from the cops now. She's been through a lot when you consider all of the really traumatic things that have happened to T-Rex since the very first movie, since Jurassic Park, but then she was then displaced and now she's out in a world that she doesn't understand. I am as interested in, you know, what's going on with her psychologically as I am any of the other characters.