Us Again Producer Shares The Break-Your-Heart Moment That Solidified The Film

The core idea of an elderly couple [where] Art is stuck in his ways and Dot is trying to tell him, ‘No, we can still dance, we can still be in love, we can still go out. We don't need to be afraid of living’ in that world of youth, that core idea never changed. What does change, and that change that you have to be comfortable with and actually continue to keep the team inspired while you're making changes. You have iterations of the movie. So you literally have different ideas, like instead of running to a pier, what if they went to a bar and then everybody young was dancing around them and Art got old in the middle of all these young people dancing?

So there's different ideas of how the conceptual story could play out. We did have different manifestations of that as we were working and we shared them with Pinar and with Keone and Mari, and they went on that journey. And then we found, I think this was maybe the fourth or fifth screening, in our features, we do seven or eight screenings. This was like a fourth or fifth screening, and then once we had this actual physical kind of route and the concept of them getting old on the bridge, when the rain passes and then that moment at the end of the pier that breaks your heart, once we had those, it was like, okay, I think this is the structure. And then from that, we started to just elevate and hone in on that structure.