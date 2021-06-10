Looks Like Indiana Jones 5 Is Bringing Back Some Familiar Villains

After years of setbacks and obstacles, Indiana Jones 5 is finally filming, with Harrison Ford (and his masked stunt double) being seen on set. But even with cameras now rolling, a lot about Indiana Jones 5’s remains a mystery. What year is the movie set in? What treasure or artifact will Indy be searching for? Will we see any more familiar faces? Who will the villains be? Well, it looks like we have an answer to that last question, or at least a partial one, as it’s been revealed that Nazis will factor into the plot of the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.