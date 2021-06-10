news

Looks Like Indiana Jones 5 Is Bringing Back Some Familiar Villains

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

After years of setbacks and obstacles, Indiana Jones 5 is finally filming, with Harrison Ford (and his masked stunt double) being seen on set. But even with cameras now rolling, a lot about Indiana Jones 5’s remains a mystery. What year is the movie set in? What treasure or artifact will Indy be searching for? Will we see any more familiar faces? Who will the villains be? Well, it looks like we have an answer to that last question, or at least a partial one, as it’s been revealed that Nazis will factor into the plot of the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Among the stops on Indiana Jones 5’s principal photography journey is the New Yorkshire Moors Railway near Grosmont in England, and a video recorded by nymrfootage showed a train covered with Nazi imagery. Considering that two of the four released Indiana Jones movies have seen Dr. Henry Jones Jr. fighting Nazis, it’s fitting that we’ll see him clash with them again for his next cinematic adventure. Indy first fought Adolph Hitler’s goons during his search for the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and then he came into conflict with them while looking for the Holy Grail in The Last Crusade.

Going off this video alone, it’s hard to determine how this Nazi train fits into Indiana Jones 5’s story. However, taking into account other peeks at the film’s shoot revealing World War II-era Nazi military vehicles and Harrison Ford’s stunt double wearing a different outfit from the traditional jacket and fedora we’re used to seeing the character in, it appears that Indiana Jones 5 will wind the clock back to check in with Indy in his more formative years. Having already seen Indy fight Nazis in 1936 and 1938, the prospect of him tussling with them during the second World War is exciting.

All this isn’t to say that Nazis won’t be part of the movie’s main story either. Last month, it was reported that Indiana Jones 5 will revolve around the space race, specifically before the Apollo 11 moon landing, which lines up with director James Mangold’s potential time period tease from January. Supposedly Mads Mikkelsen is playing Indiana Jones 5’s main villain, a scientist who worked for the Nazi regime and, in the mid-late 1960s, is recruited to aid the United States in its moon landing initiative. Assuming this is true, perhaps we’ll also see Mikkelsen’s character during the Indiana Jones 5 flashback sequence, teeing him up as a greater threat when the movie jumps forward a few decades.

Along with Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones 5’s cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson, the latter of whom is rumored to be playing the CIA handler watching over Mikkelsen’s character. In addition to directing the feature, James Mangold also worked on the Indiana Jones 5 screenplay with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Although he handed off directorial duties to Mangold, Steven Spielberg is still attached as a producer.

Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters on July 29, 2022, the same day that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam comes out. While we wait for more news on Indiana Jones 5’s progress, be sure to look through our upcoming 2021 movies guide to learn what’s playing on the big screen later this year.

Up Next

Why Indiana Jones 5 Was Right To Bring On Logan's Director, According To The Producer
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Indiana Jones 5’s Mads Mikkelsen Finally Responds After Being Cast In The Harrison Ford-Led Sequel news 1M Indiana Jones 5’s Mads Mikkelsen Finally Responds After Being Cast In The Harrison Ford-Led Sequel Adam Holmes
Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Has Added A Marvel Villain news 2M Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Has Added A Marvel Villain Adam Holmes
Star Wars And 5 Other Major Franchises With Mads Mikkelsen Involved news 2M Star Wars And 5 Other Major Franchises With Mads Mikkelsen Involved Will Ashton

Trending Movies

Christine Dec 9, 1983 Christine Rating TBD
Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Finding You Jan 29, 2021 Finding You Rating TBD
The Last Duel Oct 15, 2021 The Last Duel Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Us Again Producer Shares The Break-Your-Heart Moment That Solidified The Film TBD Us Again Producer Shares The Break-Your-Heart Moment That Solidified The Film Rating TBD
Yikes, Only One Network TV Show's Ratings And Viewership Actually Went Up During COVID Pandemic TBD Yikes, Only One Network TV Show's Ratings And Viewership Actually Went Up During COVID Pandemic Rating TBD
Another Lord Of The Rings Movie Is On The Way, And Tolkien Fans Will Be Jazzed About The Story TBD Another Lord Of The Rings Movie Is On The Way, And Tolkien Fans Will Be Jazzed About The Story Rating TBD
Tom Hiddleston Has Another A+ Reaction To Matt Damon’s Loki Continuing in Thor: Love And Thunder TBD Tom Hiddleston Has Another A+ Reaction To Matt Damon’s Loki Continuing in Thor: Love And Thunder Rating TBD
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Showrunner Wants Fans To Help Save Jane Levy Series After Cancellation TBD Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Showrunner Wants Fans To Help Save Jane Levy Series After Cancellation Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information