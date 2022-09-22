Indiana Jones 5: An Updated Cast List, Including Harrison Ford

The last time we saw Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones on the big screen, he was chasing down crystal skulls, fending off KGB agents and learning that Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt was his son. Of course, it’s no secret that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was polarizing among fans of the franchise when it came out in 2008, but that didn’t spell the end of our favorite fedora-wearing, whip-wielding archaeologist going on cinematic adventures. Indiana Jones 5 was officially announced in 2016, and now it is one of the most anticipated 2023 movies (if not THE most anticipated movie coming out in said year).

This time around, Logan’s James Mangold has inherited directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who’s still involved with Indiana Jones 5 as a “hands on” producer. Mangold also worked on the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, but as of yet, no plot details have been revealed. We do, however, know some exciting details regarding the Indiana Jones 5, so let’s go over who’s on board – starting with the man who’s been the face of this franchise since the beginning.

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones)

Other than Han Solo, Indiana Jones is Harrison Ford’s most famous character, having not only played him in the four movies, but also briefly reprising him for an episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series, which starred Sean Patrick Flanery in the title role. While there may come a day when the Indiana Jones film series is rebooted with a new actor, this marks Ford reprising another face, having appeared as Han in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and briefly in The Rise of Skywalker) and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049.

As for where we will see Indy exploring this time, a tweet from Mangold in January 2021 indicated the movie will be set in 1960s New York City, which is definitely a prime location for our esteemed protagonist to get into all sorts of shenanigans. But,will that be the movie’s only primary setting, or will we follow the formula of past Indiana Jones movies and watch Indy travel to other corners of the globe? TBD, as the kids say.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Helena)

Although Indiana Jones 5 marks Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first time working with Harrison Ford, she’s already spent some time with another one of his characters in a galaxy far, far away. Waller-Bridge played the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as the younger Han Solo. But, most of you are likely more familiar with the actress as the lead of Fleabag , as the creator of Killing Eve, or as the co-writer of Daniel Craig's 007 swan song, No Time to Die. It was revealed that Waller-Bridge is playing Indy’s goddaughter, Helena , during the cast’s appearance at September 2022’s D23 Expo.

Mads Mikkelsen (TBA)

Add another major franchise to Mads Mikkelsen’s list of bonafides. The man already has experience in the James Bond, Marvel, Star Wars, and Fantastic Beasts universes, in addition to playing the iconic title role of NBC’s Hannibal. Now he gets to hop into the world of Indiana Jones – although, the identity of his character hasn’t been revealed yet. There’s no question Mikkelsen can deliver an exceptional antagonist performance, but it would also be refreshing to see him involved in Indiana Jones 5 as an ally to Indy, rather than an obstacle.

Thomas Kretschmann (TBA)

Like Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann has some experience causing trouble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He appeared as HYDRA leader Wolfgang von Strucker in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and you may also remember him from projects like The Pianist, 24, Valkyrie, and Greyhound. So, it would also be easy enough to imagine him playing an antagonist in Indiana Jones 5, but maybe we’ll be surprised and see Kretschmann’s character helping out Indy.

Boyd Holbrook (TBA)

Here’s someone who James Mangold already has experience working with, as Boyd Holbrook starred in 2017’s Logan as Donald Pierce – Transigen’s head of security who was sent to retrieve Laura, a.k.a. X-23. Holbrook’s other film credits include The Skeleton Twins, Gone Girl, The Predator, and We Can Be Heroes, while in the TV realm, he starred in Netflix’s Narcos and in The Sandman cast asThe Corinthian. My money’s on Holbrook’s Indiana Jones 5 character being a villain rather than a good guy, but we’ll see.

Shaunette Renée Wilson (TBA)

Shaunette Renée Wilson hasn’t been professionally acting as long as the people already mentioned on this list, but she’s nonetheless collected some impressive credits in this shorter span of time. Along with playing one of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, Wilson was a main cast member on the NBC series The Resident for its first four seasons and also recurred on Showtime’s Billions. Whoever Wilson ends up playing in Indiana Jones 5, participating in this beloved franchise is another terrific accomplishment for her career.

Toby Jones (TBA)

How about that? Someone who shares the title character’s last name has joined the Indiana Jones 5 cast. Toby Jones has starred in all sorts of movies and TV shows over the years – from Captain America: The First Avenger and Infinite to Wayward Pines and Sherlock. Unlike the previously mentioned actors, Jones’ involvement in Indiana Jones 5 wasn’t revealed through a report but with set photos that emerged of him acting alongside Harrison Ford in the Scottish Borders. It’s difficult to say how Jones (the actor) fits into the picture for now, though it appears that his character and Indy are at least on the same side.

Antonio Banderas (TBA)

Antonio Banderas is no stranger to movies involving action and adventure, whether it’s from his time voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise or playing Greg Cortez in the Spy Kids movies. More recently, he played the main villain in 2021’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and in Uncharted the following year. As far as Indiana Jones 5 goes, we’ll simply have to wait and see whether Banderas is participating as a friend or foe, but he’s yet another A-lister the highly-anticipated movie can count among its ranks.

Olivier Richters (TBA)

Throughout most of the franchise, Indiana Jones would come at odds with various physically imposing characters who easily bested him in hand-to-hand combat, who were often played by actor Pat Roach . Now that Roach is no longer with us, we imagine the one assuming this honor for Indiana Jones 5 might be Olivier Richters. The Dutch bodybuilder – whose role in the upcoming adventure also has yet to be disclosed – could previously be seen in Black Widow as an inmate whom David Harbour’s Alexei beats at arm wrestling and in The King’s Man as a machine shack guard whom Ralph Fiennes fails to stop with throwing knives.

John Rhys-Davies (Sallah)

Perhaps the most exciting addition to the cast outside of Harrison Ford coming back to play the title role is John Rhys-Davies as Indy’s trusted comrade, Sallah, whom he portrayed in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The Welsh actor – who is also known from the Lord of the Rings trilogy as Gimli – was confirmed to be returning to the franchise in footage shown at September’s D23 expo.