The Indiana Jones Movies Streaming: How To Watch Each Of The Harrison Ford Movies

Sometimes it is hard to believe 40 years have passed since the world was first introduced to one of the most iconic Harrison Ford characters in the 1981 adventure epic Raiders of the Lost Ark. But once the shock of the character, movie, and franchise being just 10 years shy of celebrating its Golden jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate than watching the Indiana Jones movies streaming.
So, if you want to watch the adventure that started it all, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Sean Connery in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, or even Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (for those brave enough), you’ve come to the right place as we have put together a quick rundown of how and where you can watch each of the Harrison Ford movies.
Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)
A callback to the pulp adventure films of yesteryear, Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark follows Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) as he finds himself in a race against time to beat a band of Nazis and old nemesis Dr. René Emile Belloq (Paul Freeman) from uncovering a mythical religious relic that could give Adolf Hitler dangerous powers.
Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Paramount+.
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)
Set prior to the events of its predecessor, Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom follows everyone’s favorite archeologist as he travels to India in hopes of finding a mystical stone. Already a difficult task, the adventure becomes much more dire when Dr. Jones stumbles into the domain of a secret cult who still practices the ancient custom of human sacrifices.
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989)
When Indy’s dad, Professor Henry Jones Sr. goes missing in the middle of his pursuit of the Holy Grail, it is up to the whip-wielding adventurer to save him and help finish his hunt before the Nazis make their way to its secret and dangerous location in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
Stream Indiana and the Last Crusade on Paramount+.
Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008)
Though not as well-received as its predecessors, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, once again directed by Steven Spielberg, follows the legendary adventurer as he teams up with his newfound son, Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) and his former flame but still not damsel in distress Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) to prevent a band of Soviet agents from uncovering mysterious artifacts deep in the Amazon jungle.
Stream Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull on Paramount+.
With production on Indiana Jones 5 starting to pick up with set photos and more casting news, you better start watching all of the previous entries in the franchise to prepare yourself for what’s to come. And if streaming isn’t your thing, you can always pick up the amazing Indiana Jones 4K UHD Blu-ray collection on Amazon.