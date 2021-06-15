features

The Indiana Jones Movies Streaming: How To Watch Each Of The Harrison Ford Movies

Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Sometimes it is hard to believe 40 years have passed since the world was first introduced to one of the most iconic Harrison Ford characters in the 1981 adventure epic Raiders of the Lost Ark. But once the shock of the character, movie, and franchise being just 10 years shy of celebrating its Golden jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate than watching the Indiana Jones movies streaming.

So, if you want to watch the adventure that started it all, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Sean Connery in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, or even Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (for those brave enough), you’ve come to the right place as we have put together a quick rundown of how and where you can watch each of the Harrison Ford movies.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

A callback to the pulp adventure films of yesteryear, Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark follows Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) as he finds himself in a race against time to beat a band of Nazis and old nemesis Dr. René Emile Belloq (Paul Freeman) from uncovering a mythical religious relic that could give Adolf Hitler dangerous powers.

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Paramount+.

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)

Set prior to the events of its predecessor, Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom follows everyone’s favorite archeologist as he travels to India in hopes of finding a mystical stone. Already a difficult task, the adventure becomes much more dire when Dr. Jones stumbles into the domain of a secret cult who still practices the ancient custom of human sacrifices.

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Paramount+.

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989)

When Indy’s dad, Professor Henry Jones Sr. goes missing in the middle of his pursuit of the Holy Grail, it is up to the whip-wielding adventurer to save him and help finish his hunt before the Nazis make their way to its secret and dangerous location in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Stream Indiana and the Last Crusade on Paramount+.

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008)

Though not as well-received as its predecessors, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, once again directed by Steven Spielberg, follows the legendary adventurer as he teams up with his newfound son, Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) and his former flame but still not damsel in distress Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) to prevent a band of Soviet agents from uncovering mysterious artifacts deep in the Amazon jungle.

Stream Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull on Paramount+.

With production on Indiana Jones 5 starting to pick up with set photos and more casting news, you better start watching all of the previous entries in the franchise to prepare yourself for what’s to come. And if streaming isn’t your thing, you can always pick up the amazing Indiana Jones 4K UHD Blu-ray collection on Amazon.

Up Next

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harrison Ford Movie
More From This Author
    • Philip Sledge Philip Sledge View Profile

      Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop yelling at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

What Made Indiana Jones’ Nemesis Belloq A Memorable Villain, According To Paul Freeman news 6d What Made Indiana Jones’ Nemesis Belloq A Memorable Villain, According To Paul Freeman Jason Wiese
Raiders Of The Lost Ark’s Karen Allen Fought Against Marion Becoming A ‘Damsel In Distress’ news 7d Raiders Of The Lost Ark’s Karen Allen Fought Against Marion Becoming A ‘Damsel In Distress’ Jason Wiese
Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Wild Lengths For Harrison Ford’s Stunts news 1w Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Wild Lengths For Harrison Ford’s Stunts Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Jun 11, 2021 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 6
The Matrix 4 Dec 22, 2021 The Matrix 4 Rating TBD
Someone Tried To Troll Universal Orlando With Some Avengers Campus Gear, And The Response Was Hilariously On Brand TBD Someone Tried To Troll Universal Orlando With Some Avengers Campus Gear, And The Response Was Hilariously On Brand Rating TBD
The Red Queen: What We Know About The TV Show In Development And The Books It's Based On TBD The Red Queen: What We Know About The TV Show In Development And The Books It's Based On Rating TBD
The Bachelorette Has A Clear Frontrunner For Katie Thurston, And It's Not Even Close TBD The Bachelorette Has A Clear Frontrunner For Katie Thurston, And It's Not Even Close Rating TBD
Is Chris Evans’ Captain America Also Being Targeted By The TVA In Disney+'s Loki? TBD Is Chris Evans’ Captain America Also Being Targeted By The TVA In Disney+'s Loki? Rating TBD
Dune’s Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Reuniting, Have Fun Exchange While Sharing First Trailer For See Season 2 TBD Dune’s Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Reuniting, Have Fun Exchange While Sharing First Trailer For See Season 2 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information