5 Reasons Why The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Should Get The Next Disney Villain Origin Movie

Disney’s live action division has been hard at work in recent years crafting grander visions for the animated films of our childhoods, between straight remakes of its beloved classics like for The Lion King and The Beauty and the Beast, to more unique stories like Alice in Wonderland and the recently-released Cruella. Now that the studio has checked off reimagining the 101 Dalmatians villain, a Little Mermaid prequel for Ursula should come next.