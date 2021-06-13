In The Heights Falls Short Of Expectations In Its Box Office Debut

With massive movie releases making a return, there are a number of high-profile titles that have been set to hit screens over the course of the summer. In the Heights is one of those films, as the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s play seemed to stoke up some major buzz ahead of its theatrical and streaming release this past Friday. The movie was expected to have a solid outing during its first weekend at the box office. However, this weekend now sees holdover A Quiet Place Part II take the top spot, and In the Heights has ultimately come in short of projected expectations.