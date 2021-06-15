Someone Tried To Troll Universal Orlando With Some Avengers Campus Gear, And The Response Was Hilariously On Brand

I feel like the lengths that Patrick Dougall went to for this simple joke should be commended, either that or he should have his sanity questioned. The guy went to Avengers Campus, spent $65 on a combined two pieces of merchandise to create the Web Tech item, and then flew to Orlando (or flew to California in the first place to buy the gear) in order to take this picture. It's a solid joke on its own, but if Universal had just ignored him, it wouldn't have been nearly as funny. Well played, everybody.