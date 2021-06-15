news

Walt Disney World And Disneyland Are Bringing Back Fireworks Sooner Than We Thought

Walt Disney World's Happily Ever After fireworks

While Walt Disney World and Disneyland are now both back open again, and neither is requiring masks for vaccinated guests anymore, visiting the popular theme parks still doesn't exactly feel "normal." There's a lot that has been missing from the parks. There are no parades. Many attractions have had to be altered due to social distancing. But for me personally, and likely many more, the thing that's been missing most has been the nighttime spectaculars. Disney Parks just aren't the same without fireworks. But fireworks are coming back next month.

Today Disney Parks announced that three big fireworks shows will be returning to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. On July 1 we'll see Happily Ever After back at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Forever, back in its namesake theme park. In addition, Mickey Mix Magic will start at Disneyland Park on July 4.

Needless to say, this is all happening much faster than we expected. Disney CEO Bob Chapek had previously said he expected all pandemic restrictions to be gone by the end of this year or early 2022. As such, I don't think anybody was expecting this announcement so soon.

There had  been some hints that EPCOT's brand new nighttime spectacular, HarmoniUS, could be ready to go in time for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary in October, but I'm not sure anybody expected events like this, designed to bring crowds of people together would be happening at all this summer. 

At this point only these three shows have been confirmed to be returning. There's no word on Fantasmic!, either the Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios version, or Disney California Adventure's World of Color. Disney's Animal Kingdom's Rivers of Light show was officially "sunset" during the pandemic and no replacement for that show has been announced yet.

When I visited Walt Disney World earlier this year I literally watched a pre-recorded version of Happily Ever After that was available on my hotel television every night before i went to sleep. Fireworks and other nighttime show are the perfect way to end an evening in the parks and they are thing that I miss more than any other aspect of the various pandemic changes that we've seen. I don't need most parades. I need fireworks.

Having said that, if fireworks are coming soon, then it stands to reason that parades probably aren't too far behind. I would expect that Disney will launch these events, and make sure there aren't any unforeseen issues, and then launch the other events. Disneyland had just debuted a new daytime parade called Magic Happens only weeks before the park's shutdown. There are likely a lot of people looking forward to getting a chance to actually see that one.

If you've been waiting for Disneyland or Walt Disney World to get "back to normal" then it looks like that day may be very close.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Someone Tried To Troll Universal Orlando With Some Avengers Campus Gear, And The Response Was Hilariously On Brand news 5h Someone Tried To Troll Universal Orlando With Some Avengers Campus Gear, And The Response Was Hilariously On Brand Dirk Libbey
Looks Like Disneyland Has Taken First Steps To Returning To Normal As Mask Policy Changes For The First Time news 20h Looks Like Disneyland Has Taken First Steps To Returning To Normal As Mask Policy Changes For The First Time Dirk Libbey
It's Officially Happening: Disney World Follows Universal's Suit And Drops Another Mask Rule news 2d It's Officially Happening: Disney World Follows Universal's Suit And Drops Another Mask Rule Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Finding 'Ohana Jan 29, 2021 Finding 'Ohana Rating TBD
The Forever Purge Jul 2, 2021 The Forever Purge Rating TBD
In The Heights Jun 11, 2021 In The Heights 10
Finding You Jan 29, 2021 Finding You Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Shanghai Noon May 26, 2000 Shanghai Noon Rating TBD
The Legend of Drunken Master Oct 20, 2000 The Legend of Drunken Master Rating TBD
Crime Story Jun 24, 1993 Crime Story Rating TBD
Chris Pratt Is Already Praising Hemsworth’s ‘Next Level’ Performance In Thor: Love And Thunder TBD Chris Pratt Is Already Praising Hemsworth’s ‘Next Level’ Performance In Thor: Love And Thunder Rating TBD
The Foreigner Oct 13, 2017 The Foreigner 6
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information