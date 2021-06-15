Happiest Place On Earth? Gun Arrests Apparently On The Rise At Disney World

According to a story in the Orlando Sentinel, at least 20 people were arrested for bringing guns onto Walt Disney World property in 2020. While that number certainly isn't massive considering that millions of people visit the resort every year, there were apparently only four gun related arrests in 2016, so arrests increased by a factor of five, and this was during the year that Disney World spent several months closed, and saw a reduced capacity for most of the rest of the year, so there were many more arrests and a lot fewer people. And it looks like 2021 is only going to get worse. Apparently at least 14 people have already been arrested for carrying guns between January and April.