Another Day, Another Disneyland Brawl (And This Time There's Footage)

Disney theme parks are supposed to be happy places where everybody goes to make lasting memories that will last a lifetime. So it's odd that it seems seems that the locations are frequently ground zero for people trying to beat the hell out of each other. Over the years, significant brawls have broken out at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Now, it seems that even the international Disneyland parks are not immune to this madness, and there's video to prove it.

The footage in question shows two groups engaged in a brawl inside Shanghai Disneyland. According to the New York Post, one couple allegedly cut the line for a photo op and, when another family ended up in the background of the shot, the fight ensued. Check out the video:

Disneyland meltdown: Grown adults throw punches over photo line - YouTube Watch On

In the clip, a woman can be seen holding a child and crying while another couple, a man and woman, attack another man together. At one point, the woman with the child gets pushed, though they don’t appear to be seriously hurt. Eventually, a cast member arrives to break things up. All in all, it doesn't seem that anybody was seriously hurt.

In the era of smartphones, it’s become disturbingly common to see video of fights inside theme parks. Disney Parks are not the only places we’ve seen it happen either. Fights at Universal Parks happen, too, but Disney -- being the most popular theme park destination -- seems to be the epicenter of such things. Viral videos of Disney World skirmishes tend to gain a lot of traction on social media as well.

While fights at the House of Mouse's theme parks are not unheard of, seeing them happen at the international parks is a bit more surprising. It should be mentioned, though, that scuffles over Disney World photo ops have happened before. I guess the notion of tempers running high and bubbling over into violence is just as universal as your favorite classic Disney movie. I’m not sure what that says about humanity as a whole. (But it's probably not good.)

While Disney Parks are often major vacation destinations for people looking to have once-in-a-lifetime experiences, the fact is that the stress that comes with trying to have the perfect vacation can often lead to these sorts of experiences. When something gets in the way of that perfect experience, people can get really upset, and that’s when emotions can boil over.

Theme parks are ideally places where everyone is in a good mood. We’re all there to have fun, and so we should all be able to get along. This means people should be considerate and not cut in line in front of others, but it also means that disagreements should not escalate into violence.

If this were Disneyland or Walt Disney World, we could expect the offending party to be banned from the parks, possibly for life. I would assume that’s going to be the case here, though, since it’s a theme park in China, things might be quite different. Either way, let's hope this issue was indeed dealt with and everybody else was able to go about their day and enjoy themselves.