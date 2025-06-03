Another Day, Another Disneyland Brawl (And This Time There's Footage)
Fights at Disney Parks are all too common.
Disney theme parks are supposed to be happy places where everybody goes to make lasting memories that will last a lifetime. So it's odd that it seems seems that the locations are frequently ground zero for people trying to beat the hell out of each other. Over the years, significant brawls have broken out at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Now, it seems that even the international Disneyland parks are not immune to this madness, and there's video to prove it.
The footage in question shows two groups engaged in a brawl inside Shanghai Disneyland. According to the New York Post, one couple allegedly cut the line for a photo op and, when another family ended up in the background of the shot, the fight ensued. Check out the video:
In the clip, a woman can be seen holding a child and crying while another couple, a man and woman, attack another man together. At one point, the woman with the child gets pushed, though they don’t appear to be seriously hurt. Eventually, a cast member arrives to break things up. All in all, it doesn't seem that anybody was seriously hurt.
In the era of smartphones, it’s become disturbingly common to see video of fights inside theme parks. Disney Parks are not the only places we’ve seen it happen either. Fights at Universal Parks happen, too, but Disney -- being the most popular theme park destination -- seems to be the epicenter of such things. Viral videos of Disney World skirmishes tend to gain a lot of traction on social media as well.
While fights at the House of Mouse's theme parks are not unheard of, seeing them happen at the international parks is a bit more surprising. It should be mentioned, though, that scuffles over Disney World photo ops have happened before. I guess the notion of tempers running high and bubbling over into violence is just as universal as your favorite classic Disney movie. I’m not sure what that says about humanity as a whole. (But it's probably not good.)
While Disney Parks are often major vacation destinations for people looking to have once-in-a-lifetime experiences, the fact is that the stress that comes with trying to have the perfect vacation can often lead to these sorts of experiences. When something gets in the way of that perfect experience, people can get really upset, and that’s when emotions can boil over.
Theme parks are ideally places where everyone is in a good mood. We’re all there to have fun, and so we should all be able to get along. This means people should be considerate and not cut in line in front of others, but it also means that disagreements should not escalate into violence.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If this were Disneyland or Walt Disney World, we could expect the offending party to be banned from the parks, possibly for life. I would assume that’s going to be the case here, though, since it’s a theme park in China, things might be quite different. Either way, let's hope this issue was indeed dealt with and everybody else was able to go about their day and enjoy themselves.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.