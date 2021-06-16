Mad Max: Furiousa's Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals The 'No.1' Reason She's Excited To Film The Prequel

While Furiosa is not expected until sometime in 2023, and thus likely won't even begin filming until some time next year, it's a movie a lot of people are going to have their eyes on. Charlize Theron was the real star that came out of Mad Max: Fury Road and she clearly loved playing the role as well. She's been open about her disappointment that she's not in the in new Furiosa movie. Though she also has nothing but good thigs to say about George Miller, and she says she trusts his decisions regarding the character.