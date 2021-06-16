Disney’s Luca Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The New Pixar Movie

It's unfortunately been quite some time since fans of Pixar's incredible animation have had a chance to debut on the big screen. In early 2020 Onward did open in theaters, but only barely before theaters around the nation closed down. At the end of last year Soul debuted and despite being one of the best reviewed Pixar movies in some time, it could only be seen on Disney+. Now the same is the case with the studio's newest effort, Luca. Unlike many big releases in recent months there will be no Premium Access price tag for Luca, which is good news as it means more people will have access to another heart warming story from Pixar.