The Funny (But True) Story Behind Universal Orlando's VelociCoaster And The Churro Joke That Became A Reality

While the Voodoo Donut is particularly tasty, if you ask Universal Orlando chefs, they are mostly interested in their specialty churro menu right now. The parks themselves are offering a blue churro created specifically to pay homage to the raptor Blue. It’s blueberry and features Pop Rocks for the young and the young at heart. Chef Christopher and Chef Jason also told us the flavored churros were among their favorite new Jurassic World additions on the Universal Orlando campus, explaining why the Blue-based churro is such a perfect fit.

I would double up on the blue churro. I think it’s fun. We wanted to show that you’re not just going to get a cinnamon sugar churro every place that you go. So, we’ve been doing a couple of different really unique churros lately and we thought [VelociCoaster] was the perfect opportunity to do this, you know a blueberry sugar, a blueberry white chocolate and then a tropical fruit punch pop rocks to go with it as well to keep going with the Costa Rican [Jurassic World] theme.