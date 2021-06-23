5 Reasons Why Inception Is Still Christopher Nolan's Best Movie

But you know what? Inception doesn’t have that problem. Yes, it’s a very cerebral film, but it’s not hard to follow. These dream thieves who typically steal ideas are going into somebody’s head to plant one instead. If you understood that sentence, then you’ll understand Inception. It’s the kind of movie where you actually feel smart for comprehending it all, and I feel that most any audience attendant could get some kind of enjoyment out of it. I’ll compare it to Tetris, as it’s easy to pick up, but a challenge to master. That’s Inception for you. Inception is Tetris. So, I guess Tenet would be Death Stranding then, asking a lot out of you and offering little reward for your hard work. And if you understood those last few sentences, I love you.