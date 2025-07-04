After Watching Independence Day For The First Time, There's One Scene I Can't Stop Thinking About (And It's Not Bill Pullman's Speech)

Here’s what I knew about Independence Day before watching it for the first time: Bill Pullman gave an iconic speech as the president and the story involved aliens. That’s it; that’s all I knew. So, you better believe that when I watched this movie with my Hulu subscription for the 4th of July, I was shell-shocked. Now, while I loved that epic presidential speech I’d heard so much about, there’s another moment that really made the movie for me that I need to talk about.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

All I Knew About Independence Day Was Bill Pullman Gave A Great Speech, And He Did

Now, before we dive into the scene I want to focus on, I need to give flowers where flowers are due. Bill Pullman’s Thomas J. Whitmore is an excellent disaster movie president , and he was exceptional throughout the film which was, apparently, almost called Doomsday . But his speech was the most remarkable moment.

Seeing the fighter pilot-turned-president hop up in the back of that truck with a megaphone and give such a rousing speech was applause-worthy. I mean, I was ready to stand, salute, and go into battle when Pullman’s president said:

And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive!’ Today we celebrate our Independence Day!

And then, this guy hopped off that truck and into a plane to go fight off the aliens. Talk about a hero.

However, there are a lot of heroes involved in this story, and while that speech left a mark, the moment I keep thinking about involves Jeff Goldblum and Will Smith’s trip to space.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It's Will Smith And Jeff Goldblum Flying That Alien Spaceship That Really Got Me

Now, Bill Pullman’s speech was rousing and great motivation to go into battle. However, the real action came from Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum as their characters flew an alien spaceship into the bigger ship that was trying to destroy them.

Throughout the movie, we see Smith’s Captain Steve Hiller (who Ethan Hawke could have played) prove how good he is at his job, and then he takes on the ultimate mission to fly into space. Meanwhile, Goldblum’s scientist, David Levinson, is sent to assist him. They’re an odd couple pairing, however, they worked together so well as they executed an equal parts hilarious and badass alien-destroying sequence.

So, as we’ll discuss in more detail, the moment where these two blow up the enemy is the scene from Independence Day that I can’t stop thinking about.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

They're The Ones Who Really Defeated The Big Bad In One Big, Giant, Action-Packed And Funny Sequence

While all the pilots work together to ultimately take down the alien spaceship, the entire reason it’s possible comes down to Steven and David’s actions. They’re the ones who are sent to infect the big ship and fly a literal alien spaceship.

It feels like the most impossible mission; however, they hang on to whatever courage they have and execute the plan. And it works! After hitting the alien, they manage to fly out and effectively blow up the bigger spacecraft that was trying to kill all the humans.

The moment was so victorious that I was clapping on my couch, and I honestly wanted to scream along with Will Smith as he flew that ship out of the bigger ship before it exploded. Plus, the acting going on in the ship mixed with the, honestly, impressive special and practical effects used for the aliens and the explosion left my jaw on the floor.

However, it wasn’t just the epic nature of the moment that made this so memorable; it was also the immaculate comedic chemistry between Smith and Goldblum.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Will Smith And Jeff Goldblum Are The Dynamic Duo I Never Knew I Needed

I’ve seen many of Jeff Goldblum’s best movies , and I’ve also witnessed some of Will Smith’s finest performances , so I’m not sure why I didn’t realize how iconic their work in Independence Day is.

Throughout the film, their individual storylines had me on the edge of my seat and laughing. I mean, Smith dragging that alien through the desert was A+ stuff. However, the real magic started happening when they came together.

Their nervously talking about the “checkmate” and lighting those cigars was a nice vulnerable moment that served as the calm before the big storm. Seeing them share the scene was heartwarming, and I appreciated how they banded together to accomplish this. Then, things got funny.

After Goldblum’s David activated the infection, I got such a kick out of seeing the two through the windshield as they quipped:

David: Hey, alright, look at us, take a look at the Earthlings. Goodbye!

Hey, alright, look at us, take a look at the Earthlings. Goodbye! Steve: Y’all take care, all right. Nothing but love for you.

Throughout the movie, they both showed off their sense of humor on many occasions; however, there is no better example of it than the way they bicker while getting out of the ship. From quibbling over whether the fat lady has sung, to Goldblum’s backseat driving, to Elvis quotes and impressions, I couldn’t stop giggling while also being in awe of the action.

It was the most entertaining part of the movie, and it served as a major climax that brought everything together. For a lot of the film, the main characters were separate and moving toward each other. To see them all come together to fight off the aliens, and specifically to watch Goldblum and Smith be the ones to really get them in such an epic and funny way, was so satisfying.