Why F9 Is So Important To The Future Of Movie Theaters

Movie theater chains have been saying this often during the pandemic, “Just hold it together until the movies come back.” Well, the movies are back, but the crowds aren’t following. There are reasons. The movies currently being offered as bait for mainstream crowds don’t qualify as Must See. Warner Bros. bet big on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name attracting some people to In The Heights, but it hasn’t achieved any great heights. And Guy Ritchie hasn’t been a massive box-office draw unless he’s helming a live-action remake for Disney, so it’s no surprise Wrath of Man has stalled shy of $30 million. Additionally, half of the films available in theaters right now can also be viewed at home, which has to be encouraging people to opt out of a theater trip.