Adapting Stephen King's Children Of The Corn: Reflecting On He Who Walks Behind The Rows In The 1984 Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Stephen King is widely recognized as one of the most prolific authors of the modern era, and what only makes his body of work more impressive is the variety of mediums he regularly explores. He hasn’t just written over 60 novels in his career, but also numerous novellas, movie scripts, teleplays, and short stories. Going back to the late 1970s, 11 different collections of his writings have been assembled – and it was in the very first, Night Shift, that many readers were introduced to the quick and sinister Children Of The Corn.