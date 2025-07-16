Seeing Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams And Michael Urie's Texts About Getting Their Emmy Nominations For Shrinking Just Made My Week

After two seasons, Shrinking’s brilliance has finally been understood by the Emmys. The sitcom, which is streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription, nabbed seven 2025 Emmy nominations, with Harrison Ford getting his first-ever nomination. Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, and co-creator/star Jason Segel also got nods for their performances, and celebrations were certainly in order. Let me tell you, seeing Ford, Williams, and Urie’s texts that celebrated the news seriously made my week.

While this is Williams’ second Emmy nomination for Shrinking, having previously been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy in 2023, this is both Urie and Ford’s first. The Brian actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, shared a sweet text on Instagram from fellow Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Ford, and their enthusiasm is infectious:

Despite being nominated in the same category, there's clearly no competition here, as they obviously support each other and they're overjoyed about the fact that they are both first-time nominees. And seeing that kind of adoration, celebration and mutual care might be better than the nomination itself.

They are not the only ones celebrating, though. Williams was feeling as grateful as ever for her second nomination, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a series of photos that include a text from the Star Wars actor. I can’t decide what’s better: his text (which you can see below), the exclamation point next to his name, or the fact that the photo Williams has for his contact picture is of him eating at the SAG Awards:

Congrats on YOUR NOMINATION….you silly Girl XXOO

It’s an exciting time for the Shrinking cast, crew, and fans, and it’s very sweet to see how enthusiastic some of the actors are when it comes to their own Emmy nominations. It’s unknown what Williams said back to Ford after he texted her, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it was similar to his exchange with Urie.

Since all three of them are up against some pretty stiff competition, it’s hard to predict if any of them will win. But it can be assumed that if that happens, they will be as excited as ever for each other. It should also be interesting to see how Ford and Urie do being nominated in the same category, but if their texts are any proof, that shouldn’t be a problem. If anything, they might have fun competing for the same award.

With seven nominations under its belt for the 2025 Emmys, it’s unknown if Shrinking will take any home, but just being nominated is an accomplishment itself.

Now, to see if anyone from the Shrinking family takes home the gold, the upcoming awards show airs on September 14 on CBS. Also, Shrinking Season 3 will be coming soon to Apple TV+ sometime in the near future, and the first two seasons are available to stream now.