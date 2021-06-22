Wait, M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie Has A Trailer, But Still Doesn’t Have An Ending?

M. Night Shyamalan is a filmmaker with one of the most interesting reputations out there. On the one hand, the writer/director has crafted a few of the most iconic movie twists of all time, most famously with The Sixth Sense. But on the other hand, he also made one of the most disappointing movie adaptations of all time with The Last Airbender. We can expect the unexpected with Shyamalan, and he just shared some shocking words regarding his upcoming movie Old.
In one month, M. Night Shyamalan’s return to horror is coming with Old. The movie tells the terrifying tale of a family as they rapidly age over the course of a day while vacationing on a mysterious beach. During a Tribeca panel, Shyamalan revealed he’s still fine-tuning the end of the movie with these words:
I’m deciding on the minor note; how to end on a minor note. Unbreakable ends on a kind of a dip, right? He goes to the dark note, that minor note at the end. The guy you thought was the best friend is the villain….the minor note sticks to you forever.
While attending the New York film festival (via Dread Central), M. Night Shyamalan shared that his next surely haunting ending is still in the works. It certainly is an art to leave viewers feeling the right kind of uncomfort when they leave their theater seat, and as the director shared, he’s taking every moment he can to get it just right.
But Old is closely approaching, and we’ve even seen a trailer for the movie already. It wrapped filming in the Dominican Republic back in November, giving Shyamalan over six months of post-production time. Check out the Old trailer below:
By M. Night Shyamalan’s comments, what is left for the director to do could be as minor as what second to leave audiences with the credits. We’d imagine the rest of the movie is good and done, but the director is hanging on to one more element of the movie. He references Unbreakable, which shocked viewers when we learned that Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price is behind the tragedy that leads to the ‘origin story’ of Bruce Willis’ David Dunn.
The filmmaker certainly sounds like he wants to stay on the streak that he is on with his work following somewhat of a downfall with movies like After Earth and The Happening. Since revitalizing his Unbreakable franchise with Split and Glass, along with the AppleTV+ show Servant, Shyamalan has entered a new great era for himself. We’ll have to see how Old shakes out amongst his other movies.
Old stars Gael García Bernal, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Rufus Sewell and Eliza Scanlan, and comes to theaters on July 23.