Wait, M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie Has A Trailer, But Still Doesn’t Have An Ending?

M. Night Shyamalan is a filmmaker with one of the most interesting reputations out there. On the one hand, the writer/director has crafted a few of the most iconic movie twists of all time, most famously with The Sixth Sense. But on the other hand, he also made one of the most disappointing movie adaptations of all time with The Last Airbender. We can expect the unexpected with Shyamalan, and he just shared some shocking words regarding his upcoming movie Old.