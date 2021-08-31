The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Shoots Down Spinoff Rumor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The latest installment in the DC Extended Universe was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which introduced a slew of new characters to the massive property. The R-rated blockbuster also featured some returning faces, and set up the Peacemaker series. But Gunn just shot down another spinoff rumor on social media.

James Gunn is super active on social media, often fielding questions about his movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Fans are eager to see what other DC stories the filmmaker might have in mind for the future, but he recently had to shut down a rumor about Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Check out the director-writer-producer's thoughts below:

Well, there you have it. While James Gunn does seem interested in having Idris Elba’s character in future DC projects, there’s currently no plans for a Bloodsport movie. At least… not for the time being. Sorry The Suicide Squad fans out there.

The above post comes to us from James Gunn’s Twitter, where he’s been known to shut down rumors about either the DCEU or MCU. Following The Suicide Squad, Gunn worked with John Cena on a Peacemaker series. We’ll just have to wait and see if/when Bloodsport returns to our screens.

James Gunn’s comments make a great deal of sense, considering he’s set to pivot back to the MCU now that The Suicide Squad is out. Gunn is set to work on a number of Marvel projects, including the Guardians Holiday Special, the third Guardians movie, and animated shorts starring Baby Groot. So fans might have to wait before Gunn can sink his teeth back into the DCEU.

While James Gunn might have a number of projects ahead of him, The Suicide Squad’s director did hint that he has more DC stories to tell. Hopefully this includes a sequel, complete with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. After all, he became the leader of Task Force X throughout the course of the movie’s runtime.

The Suicide Squad is in theaters now, and the next DC movie hitting theaters is The Batman on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.