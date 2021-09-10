Malignant Cast: Where You've Seen The Horror Actors Before

Even though he doesn't appear on-camera, one could argue that James Wan is the star of Malignant. The original horror movie is his passion project, following the success of Aquaman and The Conjuring movies, and he's the driving force behind the marketing. That said, there are many familiar faces in this spooky film. If you're wondering why these actors look familiar, we're here to help! Here's where you've seen Malignant's cast.

Annabelle Wallis (Madison Mitchell)

As Madison Mitchell, an unsettled woman who suffers from bizarre, terrifying visions of brutal murders, Annabelle Wallis is the unsettled protagonist in James Wan's Malignant. Previously, Wallis starred in Annabelle (fittingly enough). She also played the female lead in 2017's The Mummy. Wallis was also seen in X-Men: First Class, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Tag, The Silencing, Grimsby, Body of Lies, Sword of Vengeance, Come and Find Me, Hello Carter, Steel Trap, and W.E. Earlier this year, Wallis appeared in Hulu's Boss Level. Next, she'll star in Silent Night, Warning, and The Silence of Mercy.

Away from the big screen, Annabelle Wallis is known for playing Grace Burgess in BBC's Peaky Blinders and Showtime's The Tudors. The actress can also be seen in Strike Back: Project Dawn, Pan Am, Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond, The Loudest Voice, and Jericho. Last year, Wallis appeared in Quibi's Home Movie: The Princess Bride. She was also heard in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery as the voice of Zora.

Maddie Hasson (Sydney Lake)

In the role of Sydney Lake, Madison's long-time stranded sister, Maddie Hasson has a sizable part in Malignant. Previously, Hasson played Willa Monday in Fox's The Finder and Jo Masterson in ABC Family's Twisted. She also appeared in YouTube Premium's Impulse, Audience's Mr. Mercedes, and NBC's Grimm. Additionally, Hasson's other film credits include We Summon the Darkness, I Saw the Light, Novitiate, A Light Beneath Their Feet, God Bless America, and Underdogs. Next, the actress will star in Fixation.

George Young (Kekoa Shaw)

Playing the part of Kekoa Shaw, a police detective, George Young provides a supporting turn in James Wan's Malignant. Previously, Young played Dr. Victor Cannerts in The CW's Containment. His other television credits include Grace, Yours Fatefully, The Pupil, The Brian Jackson Show, Casualty, and Deja Vu. Additionally, Young wrote, produced, and appeared as himself on Fun Taiwan and Fun Taiwan All-Stars: Wedding Special. Away from the tube, the actor can be seen in films like A Bread Factory, Part One and Two, In the Room, Final Recipe, Love... And Other Bad Habits, and Jhootha Hi Sahi. Furthermore, Young wrote, produced, directed, and starred in 2018's short film, Home.

Michole Briana White (Regina Moss)

As Regina Moss, Shaw's partner, Michole Briana White has a key part in Malignant. Her other movie credits include Encino Man, Volcano, Courage Under Fire, Faster, Lila & Eve, She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Convict 762, The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes, Spell, and The Break-Up Artist. Also, White appeared in Songbird last year and she was seen in The Allnighter earlier this year. Next, the actress will star in Six Feet and California Love.

Outside of film, Michole Briana White played Fatima Kelly on A&E's 100 Centre Street and Simone Winters in BET's Reed Between the Lines. Her other TV credits include Muscle, The Parent 'Hood, The Sinbad Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Ellen, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and Dead to Me. Earlier this year, White guest-starred in Amazon Prime's Goliath. Next, the actress is set to star in Starz's BMF.

Jacqueline McKenzie (Dr. Florence Weaver)

Playing the part of Dr. Florence Weaver, a medical specialist who takes a patient with special abilities under her wing, Jacqueline McKenzie has a notable supporting role in James Wan's Malignant. Most notably, the actress played Diana Skouris in CBS's The 4400. McKenzie can also be seen in Mental, Hiding, Romper Stomper (reprising her role from the film), All the Way, On the Beach, Reckoning, Pine Gap, and Safe Harbour. Away from TV, McKenzie appeared in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Deep Blue Sea, The Water Diviner, Romper Stomper, Angel Baby, Harmony, Force of Destiny, Palm Beach, and Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. Most recently, the actress was seen in PBS's Halifax: Retribution. Next, McKenzie is set to star in Ruby's Choice and Alantown.

Jake Abel (Derek Mitchell)

As Derek Mitchell, Madison's abusive husband, Jake Abel plays a violent character in Malignant. Most notably, Abel played Luke Castellan in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. He also played Mike Love in Love and Mercy. Abel's other film credits include The Host (2013), I Am Number Four, Good Kill, Flash of Genius, Strange Wilderness, The Lovely Bones, Inside, and An Affair to Die For. Earlier this year, the film actor appeared in Son of the South.

Away from the big screen, Jake Abel played Sasha Harrison in Netflix's Another Life. He also had a recurring role as Adam Milligan/Michael in The CW's Supernatural. Abel's other television credits include Dirty John, Threshold, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI: Miami.

Ingrid Bisu (CST Winnie)

In the role of CST Winnie, Ingrid Bisu has a notable supporting part in James Wan's Malignant. She also co-wrote the story and serves as an executive producer. The wife of James Wan, Bisu appeared in The Nun and this year's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Most notably, the actress played Anca in Toni Erdmann. Her other film credits include BloodRayne, Tales from the Golden Age, Dracula: The Dark Prince, The Zero Theorem, and What War Might Bring. Additionally, on TV, Bisu appeared in La Bloc, 17 - o poveste despre destin, and Nimeni nu-i perfect. Outside of acting, the actress wrote, produced, directed, and hosted Cafeaua de dimineata. She also wrote Super Yolo Show.

McKenna Grace (Young Madison)

Playing a younger Madison, McKenna Grace is seen in several flashbacks in Malignant. Most notably, Grace played the lead in Annabelle Comes Home. Her other starring roles include Gifted, Lifetime's The Bad Seed, and Troop Zero. Additionally, the child actress appeared in Ready Player One, Captain Marvel, How to Be a Latin Lover, Amityville: The Awakening, Independence Day: Resurgence, and I, Tonya. Furthermore, Grace can be heard in The Angry Birds Movie, Scoob!, and this year's Spirit Untamed. Later this year, she will star in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Grace will also be seen in Crater and Perfect.

Additionally, on TV, McKenna Grace is Emmy-nominated for her menacing portrayal of Esther Keyes in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. She also played Young Theo in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and Faith Newman in CBS's The Young and the Restless. Her other TV credits include Crash & Bernstein, Once Upon a Time, Designated Survivor, Fuller House, and Young Sheldon. Next, the actress will star in Disney+'s Just Beyond.

Zoe Bell (Scorpion)

As Scorpion, Zoe Bell plays a mysterious role in James Wan's Malignant. Prior to her time as an actress, Bell worked as a stunt performer, most notably for Lucy Lawless in NBC's Xena: Warrior Princess and for Uma Thurman in Kill Bill: Vol 1 and 2. While she would continue to do stunts, the performer found her big break at the forefront of Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof. From there, Bell would appear in Django Unchained, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, Game of Death, The Bayton Outlaws, Gamer, Whip It, Bitch Slap, and Angel of Death.

Additionally, Zoe Bell starred in and produced Freshwater, Camino, Raze, and Paradox. Furthermore, she performed stunts for Catwoman, Inglorious Basterds, The Proposal, The Final Destination, Iron Man 3, and Thor: Ragnarok. Moreover, on TV, Bell appeared in Lost and Hawaii Five-0. This year, the film actress produced and starred in Haymaker.

Christian Clemenson (Dr. Victor Fields)

In the role of Dr. Victor Fields, one of Dr. Weaver's colleagues, Christian Clemenson can be seen in Malignant. Most notably, Clemenson won an Emmy for his portrayal of Jerry "Hands" Espenson in ABC's Boston Legal. He also played Dr. Tom Loman in CBS's CSI: Miami. Clemenson's other TV credits include Veronica Mars, Harry's Law, Shameless, The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Colony, TURN: Washington's Spies, Veronica Mars, Matlock, and Capital News. Currently, the actor is filming the pilot, Julia.

Additionally, away from TV, Christian Clemenson can be seen in The Big Lebowski, The Fisher King, Apollo 13, Mighty Joe Young, Armageddon, Almost Heroes, Bad Influence, Broadcast News, Heartburn, Hannah and Her Sisters, J. Edgar, Ashley's Ashes, Live By Night, and Not Safe For Work. Most recently, the film actor appeared in No Man of God.

Jean Louisa Kelly (Jane Doe/Serena)

Playing the part of Jane Doe, i.e. Serena, Jean Louisa Kelly has a multi-layered role in James Wan's Malignant. Most notably, the actress played Kim Warner in CBS's Yes, Dear. Her other TV credits include Cold Feet, Mad About You, Hero Factory, Outcast, The Fosters, Mad About You, Burn Notice, Grey's Anatomy, Scream Queens, and Ally McBeal. Additionally, Kelly is heard in Princess Gwenevere and the Jewel Riders. She also starred in Hallmark Channel's Chance at Romance and Lifetime's Zoe Gone.

Away from TV, Jean Louisa Kelly made her film debut in Uncle Buck. She can also be seen in Mr. Holland's Opus, The Fantasticks, Ant-Man, The Call of the Wild, American Shaolin, and A Stranger in the Kingdom. Next, Kelly will be seen in Top Gun: Maverick.

Paula Marshall (Beverly Woods)

As Beverly Woods, Paula Marshall plays a prominent part in Malignant. Most notably, Marshall played Allison Brooks in CBS's Gary Unmarried. Her other notable TV credits include Californication, Nip/Tuck, Shark, Out of Practice, Veronica Mars, Hidden Hills, Just Shoot Me!, The Weber Show, Cupid, Sports Nights, Spin City, The Wonder Years, Euphoria, Modern Family, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, Murder in the First, Two and a Half Men, House, Seinfeld, and 9-1-1. Outside of TV, Marshall can be seen in Cheaper by the Dozen, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Warlock: The Armageddon, A Family Thing, That Old Feeling, I Know Who Killed Me, Miss Nobody, and Fathers & Daughters.

Susanna Thompson (Jeanne)

In the role of Jeanne, Madison's mother, Susanna Thompson has a minor part in James Wan's Malignant. Previously, the TV actress played Karen Sammier in ABC's Once and Again and Moira Queen on The CW's Arrow. Her other TV credits include NCIS, The X-Files, Cold Case, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Book of Daniel, Star Trek: Voyager, NYPD Blue, Timeless, Without a Trace, Law & Order: SVU, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Additionally, on the big screen, Thompson was seen in Little Giants, Ghosts of Mississippi, Random Hearts, and Dragonfly. She also appeared in The Ballad of Jack and Rose, When a Man Loves a Woman, Slaughter of the Innocents, and The Public.

Amir AboulEla (Dr. Gregory)

Playing the part of Dr. Gregory, another one of Dr. Weaver's colleagues, Amir AboulEla has a supporting role in Malignant. His other movie credits include Barb Wire, Gods and Monsters, Stained Glass, Mach 2, and Lap Dancer. Additionally, on television, AboulEla appeared in Charmed, The Middle, Why Women Kill, Legion, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Pretty Little Liars, Star Trek: Enterprise, and The Pretender. Furthermore, the actor can be seen in Born Losers, Tinderellas, and V.I.P. He's also heard in The Wild Thornberrys.

Malignant is playing in theaters and on HBO Max now.