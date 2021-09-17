Sigourney Weaver’s ‘Glorious’ Description Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will Get Fans Psyched

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is trying to relaunch the iconic franchise with a nostalgic feel and commitment to what made the original movies work while ushering their ideas into the modern age. Ghostbusters: Afterlife screened at CinemaCon and garnered positive reactions from fans and those lucky enough to be in attendance. Unfortunately, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed like most movies on the calendar, but it’s not all bad news. Sigourney Weaver, one of the stars of the original films, has a "glorious" description of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and it will definitely get fans hyped.

While promoting her new film, The Good House, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sigourney Weaver spoke to ET Canada about Ghostbusters: Afterlife and how excited she is about stepping back into her role of Dana Barrett 37 years later. Weaver provided an exciting description of Ghostbusters: Afterlife that fans can get excited about, saying:

It's full of heart. It's very funny. It's very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It's just a glorious film.

Sigourney Weaver gave a warm and positive description of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, citing the personal and charming nature of the film. She's one of the many original Ghostbusters cast members taking part in Afterlife, and it’s a positive sign that Weaver feels pretty strongly about it. The trailer for Afterlife was very nostalgic and family-oriented, and it looks like the film wants to bridge the gap between what came before to what it takes to capture a new generation in the process.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will follow a single mother who moves to Oklahoma with her two children, who discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters. Supernatural events reminiscent of what took place in the original film start unfolding, and the family has to come together and get old friends involved to solve the mystery of what’s going on. The movie will feature returning stars like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd alongside the new cast members, and it's exciting that it's nearly here.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife's director, Jason Reitman, has spoken about what it has been like finally making a Ghostbusters movie, following in his father Ivan Reitman’s footsteps, who started the franchise. The younger Reitman will be continuing the family legacy, which is a great way to look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Hopefully, the son’s contribution to the franchise has the staying power that his father's had.

Sigourney Weaver has been busy between her various projects and performing underwater for Avatar 2. Weaver is returning to Pandora and has relished the opportunity to join director James Cameron once again, though it is worth noting that rather than reprising Dr. Grace Augustine, she'll play a new character. But along with the actress' time in the Avatar world, plenty of folks are looking forward to seeing what she'll be doing in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.