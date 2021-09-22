Why Marvel’s Eternals Is Rated PG-13

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are basking in the comic book goodness of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the film’s box office numbers are a clear indication of that. But at the same time, many are already gearing up for the next installment in the massive film series, Eternals. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Chloé Zhao’s upcoming movie appears to be a cosmic epic that’ll add some fresh characters to the MCU. There are still a few questions about the film that need to be answered but, at the very least, it’s now been confirmed that it holds a PG-13 rating. And one of the reasons for it might surprise you.

By now, it’s pretty clear that Marvel Studios always aims for PG-13 ratings when it comes to its productions. However, the reasons for those ratings can vary by film. According to Film Ratings.com, Eternals seems to have some of the typical Marvel fare, but the rating also indicates that there could be an intimate moment or two:

Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality.

As far as we know, at least two of the Eternals have been romantically involved over the years. It’s already been confirmed that Gemma Chan’s Sersei and Richard Madden’s Ikaris have been lovers for centuries, so that could play a role in the rating description. It’s also been rumored that Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is married, and a tender scene between him and his spouse could also account for this. Though, to be clear, I wouldn’t expect anything akin to the love scenes from Marvel’s Netflix shows.

The personal relationships amongst the Eternals will be important to the story but, of course, there will be larger variables at play in the film. In it, the powerful beings will be forced to reunite after centuries of being apart and contend with their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Their enemies’ arrival on earth also coincides with an event known as “the emergence,” which is a result of the Blip that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. For a better sense of the story, check out the trailer down below:

The trailer also explains why the Eternals did not interfere during the events of Endgame. It’ll be interesting to see how the team actually wrestles with their previous decision to stay out of events across history. Check out the war against Thanos by streaming Avengers: Endgame on Disney+, which you can sign up for by using this link.

Given the tone that’s been established within the MCU, I’d say a PG-13 rating is more than fitting for Eternals. Hopefully, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao is indeed able to add a thrilling and emotional new chapter to this long-running franchise.

Eternals opens exclusively in theaters on November 5.