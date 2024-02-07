Live
Disney Q1 2024 Earnings Call Live Blog: Taylor Swift, Moana 2, ANd More
It's been a rough quarter in the press for Disney, but here's how the financials are looking.
The last few months have been rough for Disney. The final months of 2023 included The Marvels underperforming at the box office, and 2024 has opened with Disney World being handed a significant loss in its lawsuit against Governor DeSantis. Of course, at the end of the day, what really matters to any publicly traded company is the stock price and what Wall Street has to say. Much of that will be determined by what Bob Iger has to say on the Q1 earnings call this afternoon.
A second season of the Percy Jackson series on Disney+ has been officially confirmed.
Iger talks the future of ESPN, both as a standalone option, as well as part of the larger sports streaming platform. ESPN will be available as a bundle option for Disney+ subscribers.
Iger mentions the Moana sequel, and the Epic Games stake. Calls it an "entertainment universe." Disney+ will also stream the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film.
all is getting underway and Bob Iger opens it. Focus on Disney's plans to cut costs over the last year, says the last quarter is proof that has been successful. Mentions new sports streaming platform coming this fall. In Fall of 2025 ESPN will be available as a stand alone streaming option. Nick Saban will join as a commentator.
Disney's stock price has already seen an after hours bump following the release of the report and Bob Iger's interview. It has crossed the $99 mark, a lot of eyes are on the $100 threshold, a place Disney stock hasn't been since May of last year. Call should be starting very soon and we'll see what Iger has to say about the Moana and Epic Games announcements, as well as the new sports streaming package Disney is part of.
Bob Iger is on CNBC right now ahead of the earnings call and has revealed Disney is taking a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games and will be creating a Disney universe connected to Fortnite. The previously reported Moana animated series for Disney+ is being retooled as a feature film and is set to hit theaters in November
Disney's stock price ended the day down slightly, closing at $99.27/share. Overall the earnings reported is coming in "better than expected." with earnings per share coming in at $1.22, though revenue came in at $23.55 billion versus an expectation of $23.64 billion. Disney+ subscribers shrank by 1.3 million, but revenue per subscription rose due to price increases.
We can expect the Disney Board of Directors to be a major topic of conversation as there are two different proxy fights, with different organizations fighting to get seats on the Board. The Annual Shareholders meeting is set for April.