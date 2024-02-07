Disney Q1 2024 Earnings Call Live Blog: Taylor Swift, Moana 2, ANd More

Refresh

(Image credit: Disney+) A second season of the Percy Jackson series on Disney+ has been officially confirmed.

Iger talks the future of ESPN, both as a standalone option, as well as part of the larger sports streaming platform. ESPN will be available as a bundle option for Disney+ subscribers.

(Image credit: AMC Theatres/Taylor Swift) Iger mentions the Moana sequel, and the Epic Games stake. Calls it an "entertainment universe." Disney+ will also stream the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film.

all is getting underway and Bob Iger opens it. Focus on Disney's plans to cut costs over the last year, says the last quarter is proof that has been successful. Mentions new sports streaming platform coming this fall. In Fall of 2025 ESPN will be available as a stand alone streaming option. Nick Saban will join as a commentator.

Disney's stock price has already seen an after hours bump following the release of the report and Bob Iger's interview. It has crossed the $99 mark, a lot of eyes are on the $100 threshold, a place Disney stock hasn't been since May of last year. Call should be starting very soon and we'll see what Iger has to say about the Moana and Epic Games announcements, as well as the new sports streaming package Disney is part of.

(Image credit: Disney) Bob Iger is on CNBC right now ahead of the earnings call and has revealed Disney is taking a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games and will be creating a Disney universe connected to Fortnite. The previously reported Moana animated series for Disney+ is being retooled as a feature film and is set to hit theaters in November