The Sports Streaming Wars Have Taken A Wild Turn As Disney Joins Forces With Warner Bros And Others

The streaming wars continue to rage on, as media conglomerates aim to provide a steady flow of entertainment offerings for consumers. There are some big players in this battle, including the Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. At this point, each of these entities are associated with their own (competing) platforms and services. So you may be surprised to learn that these companies are now teaming up for a sports-related venture. Needless to say, this is one collaboration I did not see coming.

This new platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and Disney is set to arrive in the fall of 2024, and it sounds like it’s going to be stacked with content for sports devotees. The package is set to include every sports-carrying channel from each of the companies. So, courtesy of the House of Mouse, consumers will get ESPN’s flagship network along with ESPN 2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN and ABC. Meanwhile, WB is offering up TBS, TNT and TruTV. And, finally, the Fox broadcast station, FS1, FS2 and BTN are also in the mix.

According to CNBC , a price point has yet to be determined, though sources allege that it could cost around $45 or $50 per month or at the very least, more than $30. However, it has apparently been confirmed that there will be multiple ways to purchase the package. Consumers can subscribe to it directly or they can bundle it with pre-existing platforms. So Disney+ subscribers , Max subscription holders and those with Hulu memberships will all have access, if they’re willing to pay. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, released a statement on the joint endeavor:

The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business. This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service.

As for how this will work from an ownership standpoint, it’s reported that each of the three companies will have a one-third ownership stake. Additionally, any rights fee revenue sharing that occurs is said to be comparable with what TV providers are charged by cable networks. CNBC further explains that the ultimate goal of this venture is to make the offering a hub for all kinds of sports-centric programming.

While this move may seem surprising on the surface, it actually makes a fair amount of sense. Sports content is quite popular at this time and, as mentioned by the news outlet, the value of such media is increasing. That’s likely why Amazon recently took another leap into this aspect of the streaming battle by becoming a minority owner of the Diamond Sports Group. Due to the deal with its Bally Sports brand, the streamer will have broadcast access to various teams across different sports. All in all, it would seem that Prime Video subscribers won’t be left wanting.

The same seems to be true for anyone who ultimately decides to sign up for Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery’s forthcoming product. It’s definitely rare that you see such synergy amongst massive corporations like these. And I’d be lying if I said I weren’t curious as to how this yet-to-be named platform will fare in such a highly competitive business.

