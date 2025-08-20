There's A Rumor Going Around About The Batman 2 Losing A Major Cast Member, But Hold On A Second

The Batman Part II is one of the more highly anticipated upcoming DC movies. So, with the film being pushed back multiple times, it has already faced numerous rumors, including the idea that the film had been cancelled altogether.

Now, The Batman Part II is host to a new rumor that is almost as sensational as the cancellation speculation. While we have to stress this is only a rumor, it’s one that I’m really hoping James Gunn comes out to personally debunk soon, because if there’s any chance the rumor of a major cast member leaving is true, it’s not great news for the film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Catwoman Is Rumored Not To Be In The Batman Part II

The rumor comes from industry insider Jeff Sneider, whose track record on scoops is far from perfect, but he has been right before. According to a post on Twitter, journalists attending the recent press junket for the new movie Caught Stealing were specifically asked not to ask Zoë Kravitz anything about The Batman Part II because, according to the source, “she's not in it and doesn't know anything.”

On its face, this is obviously a troubling rumor. Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman was one of the highlights of The Batman, and her chemistry with Robert Pattinson was solid. Fans have certainly been hoping that we’ll see more of her in the sequel, and there was an expectation that she would return. A claim that she won't be in the movie at all is shocking and disappointing.

There Are Reasons To Be Skeptical Of This Rumor

While the rumor may be entirely accurate, at this point, we can’t say, and there are some reasons not to assume it’s true.

CinemaBlend attended the Caught Stealing junket over this past weekend. We were asked to focus our questions on the movie in question and not ask about unrelated films. However, there were never any direct requests to us regarding Zoë Kravitz or specific topics to avoid when speaking with her.

Asking that questions be limited to the project of the junket isn’t unusual. It’s a common request from publicists who are trying to get as much attention as possible on their specific film. That doesn’t mean that the source didn’t have the conversation in question, but it was not a blanket statement to journalists.

It should also be pointed out that the script for The Batman Part II was only recently turned in by writer/director Matt Reeves. That script will almost certainly go through some changes, small or large, before it reaches its final form. It’s unlikely that any of the cast will know anything about it, including who is actually in it, until the script is finalized.

We'll certainly have to wait and see what the truth actually is. The Batman Part II is expected to film later this year. We'll likely know by then just who is in it and who isn't.