A Summer I Turned Pretty Fan Just Compared Conrad To A Character From Gilmore Girls, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, “Last Hurrah.” You can stream it right now with an Amazon Prime subscription.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been airing its final season on the 2025 TV schedule, and it's keeping fans hooked on the love triangle that is Conrad, Belly, and Jeremiah. Viewers are continuing the Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah debate, with some pointing out comparisons to other shows such as Friends. Now, some are comparing Conrad to a particular Gilmore Girls character after the latest episode, and I can’t unsee it.

In this week’s episode, “Last Hurrah,” we finally saw Conrad find out about what Jeremiah did in Cabo. Then, he told Belly, not knowing that she actually already knew. The scene on the beach also included Conrad calling out Belly for how she’s been acting toward her wedding to his brother, noting that having it at a country club isn’t like her. One TikTok user pointed out that he had the same energy as Jess asking Rory why she dropped out of Yale on Gilmore Girls, and I can’t say I disagree:

Not only are both boys pretty broody, but they knew when something was off with Belly and Rory, respectively, and just wanted them to be happy. So, they called the women out.

Many people in the comments of the TikTok had the exact same thought about both scenes, and they are not the only ones. One fan on X posted a screenshot of the scene from TSITP, but captioned it with what Jess said to Rory, and they really do give off the same energy:

WHY DID YOU DROP OUT OF YALE??? #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/tiOho3Si37August 20, 2025

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As someone who leans mostly towards Team Jess and is 100% Team Conrad, I could not love this comparison more, and it might explain why I love Conrad as much as I do. Of course, those who have read We’ll Always Have Summer have been expecting this scene to play out, but actually getting it and seeing the energy that Christopher Briney brought to it, I was in awe. Also, the resemblance between Conrad and Jess is uncanny, making the moment even better.

Meanwhile, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third season has been tipping the scales for some people as they flip teams from Jeremiah to Conrad. Although it's clear in the books who Belly ends up with, author Jenny Han has mentioned that the show's ending will be altered, but the extent of the change is unknown. There have been some differences between the book and the show already, so it could go in any direction.

However, before we get to the end, it appears that the battle of the brothers is really on. Conrad has called out Belly, in a very Jess Mariano way, and professed his love. Now, the question is: How will that impact her relationship with Jeremiah?

The Summer I Turned Pretty has some parallels with certain movies and shows, and it’s always interesting to see what fans are able to point out because once it’s pointed out, you can’t unsee it. Now, I'm curious to see if any more Gilmore Girls coded scenes are coming.

There are still a handful of episodes left of the third and final season, and it will definitely be entertaining and heartbreaking to see the aftermath of the beach scene. New episodes drop on Wednesday on Prime Video.