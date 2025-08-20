Jake Gyllenhaal Just Wrapped His M. Night Shyamalan Movie (And There’s An Extra Reason To Be Excited)

Jake Gyllenhaal has officially wrapped filming on his upcoming 2026 movie release and it’s not just any project. The film marks a rare collaboration with M. Night Shyamalan and carries an extra twist: it’s a story conceived with bestselling author Nicholas Sparks, which the two then adapted separately into a novel and a screenplay.

The actor took to Instagram to celebrate the news, sharing a behind-the-scenes image and calling the experience “one of the most joyful & inspiring” of his career. You can check out the post below.

The movie, titled Remain, is directed by Shyamalan and produced by Warner Bros. While Sparks is best known for romantic movie dramas like The Notebook and A Walk to Remember (did you know these ten things about the flick? ), this project promises something quite different. Remain blends the author’s trademark emotional storytelling with supernatural elements, which is an unexpected genre twist that could pair well with Shyamalan’s signature sense of mystery and suspense. The actor didn’t reveal plot details, but reportedly Sparks’ original novel combines themes of love and loss with an eerie, otherworldly layer.

According People's report about the synopsis, Gyllenhaal stars as New York architect Tate Donovan, who retreats to Cape Cod to design a summer home for a friend after grappling with depression and the loss of his sister. There, he meets Wren (Phoebe Dynevor), a woman who disrupts his carefully ordered world. The setup carries Sparks’ signature blend of grief, love, and renewal, but with Shyamalan’s involvement, audiences can expect a supernatural undercurrent that makes this much more than the next Notebook.

The supporting cast includes Dynevor, Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, and Maria Dizzia, among others. Production took place across Rhode Island, with locations ranging from Newport’s Washington Square to the Cranston Street Armory, which was converted into a soundstage for the shoot. Filming wrapped on August 8, with Warner Bros. already slated to distribute.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Gyllenhaal has been on a busy streak, juggling projects that stretch across genres. He recently starred in the courtroom drama Presumed Innocent, available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription , which became the streamer’s most-watched drama ever and earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He also has Maggie Gyllenhaal’s gothic horror The Bride! and another unexpected pairing , Kevin Costner’s dramedy Honeymoon With Harry, on the way. Teaming with Shyamalan adds another fascinating pivot to his already eclectic filmography.

The collaboration is also a big deal for Sparks. His novels have long been box office staples, but pairing his romantic sensibility with a filmmaker known for supernatural tension could give his work a fresh edge. Between Gyllenhaal’s dedication, Shyamalan’s knack for crafting chilling atmosphere, and Sparks’ emotional core, Remain is shaping up to be more than just another upcoming book-to-screen adaptation . It’s a genre-bending project that could surprise audiences who think they know exactly what a Nicholas Sparks or Shyamalan story should look like. And if that's not something to get excited about, I’m not sure what is.

