James Gunn Says The DCU Is More Inspired By Game Of Thrones Than The MCU. Here’s Why
James Gunn says the DCU isn't following in the footsteps of the MCU.
The new DCU under James Gunn is off to a solid start following the box office success of Superman, and with Peacemaker Season 2 about to launch and Supergirl on the 2026 release schedule, it looks like a brand new cinematic universe to rival Marvel is finally here. James Gunn spent years working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before moving over to DC, but while he has worked in the most successful cinematic universe, he says the MCU isn’t really his blueprint.
In a piece for Interview Magazine, James Gunn says his inspiration in building the DC Universe isn’t Marvel, but rather Game of Thrones and Star Wars. This is because his focus isn’t on telling a longer narrative made up of multiple pieces, but on telling smaller stories within a larger universe. Gunn said…
While George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire is (if it’s ever finished) a single massive narrative, he’s also told other stories within the world that the narrative created. Star Wars has done the same, with the Skywalker Saga at the core, but with numerous Star Wars movies and series telling individual stories that are set in the same universe, though not necessarily directly related.
We’re early enough in the first chapter of the DCU that we don’t really have a feel for the ways this franchise will be similar or different to the one from Marvel Studios. We expect to see characters cross over and team up. Gunn has said himself that we will see Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman on screen together at some point. It’s possible we won’t get anything quite like the Infinity Saga, which sees elements from multiple films play a part in a larger story.
If nothing else, if James Gunn takes a slightly different approach to the cinematic universe concept, it makes the DCU different in an additional way beyond simply having different heroes. This is probably a good thing in the long run.
It should also be said that while Marvel’s success has been incredible, the franchise is having difficulties now, and it’s been argued that the amount of “homework” fans have to do in order to keep the story straight is one of the reasons. Gunn’s approach may prevent that from being an issue.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.