Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is Getting A Movie, See The Announcement

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the hottest ticket of 2023, and the demand to see the global superstar has been well-documented, from the Ticketmaster fiasco to celebrities calling in all the favors to score a spot in the VIP tent. If, for whatever reason, you weren’t able to secure your tickets — or if you did, and the concert was an experience you just NEED to have again — you are in luck. Taylor Swift has announced that her Eras Tour is coming to the big screen, so get those friendship bracelets ready!

The Midnights artist made the exciting announcement Thursday that the Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters on October 13 (because of course it would be the 13th), and if that news alone isn’t enough to alter your brain chemistry , check out the poster she released:

A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) A photo posted by on

The preview, which can be seen above, features Taylor Swift telling one of her live audiences that the Eras Tour has been “the most extraordinary experience of my entire life,” as footage is shown teasing the 10 Taylor Swift eras , elaborate sets, so many costume changes and more that will be part of the three-plus-hour event.

While the Eras Tour playlist is widely available for any Swiftie who wants to know when during “the adventure,” as she calls it, she will play their favorite songs, the concert also features an acoustic set. It’s at this time that Taylor Swift treats her audience to two surprise songs , and I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering which two will be featured in theaters.

Getting the live Taylor Swift experience in the theater will undoubtedly be different than seeing her with tens of thousands of other fans in a stadium (with fewer celebrity sightings, I’d imagine), but it sounds like Eras Tour etiquette will still stand, as Swift made reference to the show’s interactive elements in another Instagram post about the upcoming movie, writing:

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged. 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)

For those who may not know, fans have been screaming, “1, 2, 3, let’s go bitch!” during “Delicate,” as well as exchanging friendship bracelets , and Taylor Swift is encouraging the moviegoing audience to keep her concert traditions alive, even in a smaller venue. I hope theaters are prepared for the amount of screaming that’s about to happen.