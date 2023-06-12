WWE Monday Night Raw Live Updates (6/12/2023): Match Results And Damian Priest And Matt Riddle's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Damian Priest fell just short of defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, but he'll get another big opportunity on Monday Night Raw in a qualifying match for the upcoming WWE event Money In The Bank men's ladder match. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is still on his quest to be the man who ends Roman Reigns' historic title run but he was sidetracked by Dominik Mysterio. How will Cody respond if Dom is back in the building tonight?

There's a lot of drama happening on Monday Night Raw, and CinemaBlend is ready to hit on all the highlights. Stick with us as we cover the match results, major happenings, and promos worth talking about as the night goes on.

How To Watch Monday Night Raw (6/12/2023)