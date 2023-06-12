Live
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Updates (6/12/2023): Match Results And Damian Priest And Matt Riddle's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match
Who will come out on top?
Damian Priest fell just short of defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, but he'll get another big opportunity on Monday Night Raw in a qualifying match for the upcoming WWE event Money In The Bank men's ladder match. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is still on his quest to be the man who ends Roman Reigns' historic title run but he was sidetracked by Dominik Mysterio. How will Cody respond if Dom is back in the building tonight?
There's a lot of drama happening on Monday Night Raw, and CinemaBlend is ready to hit on all the highlights. Stick with us as we cover the match results, major happenings, and promos worth talking about as the night goes on.
How To Watch Monday Night Raw (6/12/2023)
- Monday Night Raw City: Wichita, KS
- Location: Intrust Bank Arena
- Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where to Watch: USA Network
Monday Night Raw returns and Chelsea Green is in control. Sonya Deville is ringside while Zoey Stark is watching from atop a ladder in the distance. Lynch is able to put Green away eventually with an armlock submission.
Becky Lynch defeats Chelsea Green via submission.
Becky kicks off her promo by mentioning that she's never won the Money In The Bank ladder match. Becky tells the crowd that the person who is truly number one in the company is the person with the most power, and the person with the most power holds the briefcase. Lynch starts on a rant about Trish Stratus before she's interrupted by Zoey Stark.
Stark is unimpressed by Becky Lynch and ready to start a fight, but Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville interrupt the party. Green enters the ring and the match starts.
Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Lynch will be in action against Chelsea Green when Monday Night Raw returns from commercial.
Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz officially starts. Miz of course is taking advantage of Rhodes injury and working moves around his injured arm. Rhodes is ultimately able to turn the tables with a Cody Cutter and secures the win.
Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz via pinfall.
Dominik Mysterio joins Rhea Ripley in the ring to a sea of boos. Cody Rhodes' music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. Rhodes indicates he's there to talk about last week's incident in which Dom slapped him. Rhodes explained that because Brock Lesnar won't respond to his calls for another match, he's issuing a challenge to Dom at Money In The Bank. Rhea accepts on Dom's behalf, while The Miz attempts a sneak attack. Dom lands a cheap shot on Rhodes before exiting the ring.
Rhea Ripley opens up Monday Night Raw to a roaring audience. Everyone is psyched to see Mami. Ripley is met in the ring by Adam Pearce, who has a new title underneath a sheet. We get our first look at the Women's World Champion belt, which looks a lot like the Men's World Heavyweight Championship belt.
There are a lot of storylines headed into Monday Night Raw, the biggest of which being the Usos continued feud with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has been making moves on their own, but some miscommunication last week between Finn Bálor and Damian Priest may need to be addressed on tonight's show.
