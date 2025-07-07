The WWE Might Be Bringing Back Two Classic Superstars, And I Love What It Could Mean For Dominik Mysterio

Despite temporarily being sidelined following an injury to his ribs, Dominik Mysterio is expected to be back in the ring soon and continue his run as the "greatest IC champion of all time." It seems the WWE might be making plans for him tied to upcoming WWE events, as two classic superstars tied to him may be returning to the company very soon.

While the champion is currently set up to eventually take on AJ Styles to defend his title, it seems possible he might cross paths with a family long tied to the Mysterio game. Strap in, older WWE fans, because it Guerreros might be headed back to Monday Night Raw.

(Image credit: TNA/AEW)

The WWE Is Reportedly Bringing Back Vicky And Chavo Guerrero

News from Fightful Select has hit that Chavo Guerrero Jr. was backstage during the AAA-Worlds Collide event and telling people he was "back" in the WWE (via Newsweek). The news comes months after Guerrero took on Alberto El Patron over Fourth of July weekend for a match that ended in disqualification.

This news comes on the heels of previous announcements that his aunt, Vickie Guerrero, was telling people she was also returning to the WWE. It's great news to hear the legendary wrestler, as well as one of the most impactful women in wrestling are going to rejoin the company. Is the WWE planning to combine the both of them when they do show up?

My guess is yes, and now it seems the WWE's near-constant homages to Eddie Guerrero are starting to make sense. Don't get me wrong, Eddie is a legend in the sport, so it's always warranted, but now I think it's all to remind people of a past storyline from decades ago that will thrill many.

(Image credit: WWE)

Is The WWE Finally Pulling The Trigger On Dom Leaning Into Eddie Guerrero's Legacy?

The Guerreros could work with any wrestlers in the company, but I'm more inclined to think they're coming in for a program with Dominik Mysterio. I say this because the latter was famously involved in a storyline in which Eddie Guerrero claimed he was Dom's real father, and had a match with Rey Mysterio for custody of the boy. Nothing to see here, Child Protective Services peeps.

In character, Dom and his father are on horrible terms, and Dom has hinted a few times that Eddie is his real father. I could see the Guerrero family coming in and taking issue with him constantly alleging that, or maybe even seeing an opportunity to get back on top with wrestling by throwing their support behind him. That said, Dom already has the support of Judgment Day helping him stay champ, does he need more than that?

Well, it depends on how things shake out for him and Judgment Day in the coming months. Roxanne Perez is cozying up to Dom, which is going to make Liv Morgan angry. Take that, plus the fact that Finn Bálor has had some jealousy of his stable member for some time, I think it's possible he's out of Judgment Day before the end of the year. With nowhere else to go, he could flock to the Guerreros and put the entire WWE on notice with their combined powers.

That said, I'm just spitballing ideas, and there are plenty of ways the Guerreros could entertain us when we're watching wrasslin with our Netflix subscription. I'm just thinking they're sitting on top of a golden opportunity here with Dom, and hopefully, Rey Mysterio could get healthy enough to be. a part of it too. We need Dom to beat up his dad so that grandmas will start booing him again!

Catch Dominik Mysterio and possibly the Guerrero family on Monday Night Raw on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Netflix. I welcome their arrival, should they show up soon, though we still have no idea when to expect them, and what capacity they could be involved.