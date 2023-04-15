Why Gunther, Not Cody Rhodes, Should Be The One To Beat WWE Champ Roman Reigns

The professional wrestling world has been all up in arms ever since the controversial ending of WrestleMania 39 that saw 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes come up short in his attempt to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. While there’s a conversation to be had about whether or not WWE made the right call in keeping both belts on the Tribal Chief, as well if it was too early to put the straps on the American Nightmare, there’s an entirely different conversation I want to have. And that is one surrounding Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

In my opinion, not only did WWE make the right decision in keeping Reigns at the top of the proverbial food chain, I am in the camp that believes that it should be the Royal Rumble runner-up who should be the one to eventually bring the champ’s winning streak to an end. Here are five reasons why I think Gunther, and not Cody Rhodes, should be the undisputed champion somewhere down the road.

(Image credit: WWE)

Gunther Is Unmatched When It Comes To Sheer Physicality

I honestly don’t know if there is anyone in the WWE right now who compares to Gunther when it comes to physicality. Much like his time in indie promotions like PWG and Evolve earlier in his career (when he was still wrestling under his real name , Walter), Gunther has been pushed as a dominant champion, both when it comes to sheer strength and agility. I mean, this guy could trade brutal chops with hardened heavyweights like NJPW’s Tomohrio Ishii (who trained him) while also keeping up with high-flyers like Ricochet and Zack Sabre Jr. like it was nothing.

Ever since being called up to the main roster at WWE, Gunther has continued to be just as physically superior as he was early in his career, and that means he would have a good chance of not only taking on Roman Reigns but also handling the rest of the pack in The Bloodline.

(Image credit: WWE/Peacock)

His Record-Breaking Royal Rumble Performance Should Be A Sign Of Things To Come

Sure, Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble , but Gunther owned it. While the American Nightmare entered as the 30th and final entrant, the Ring General was there from the very beginning. After being the first competitor to enter the ring, Gunther would remain in the fight for a staggering 71 minutes before being eliminated by Rhodes to end the match.

In case you were wondering, Gunther’s performance not only broke the record set by Rey Myesterio during the 2006 Royal Rumble, it shattered it by nearly 10 minutes. If that isn’t a sign that WWE has the utmost faith in Gunther and has big things in store for him, then I don’t know what is. Plus, he came out of that match looking like a determined and ridiculously strong babyface, even though he’s long been seen as a heel.

(Image credit: WWE)

Gunther Is The Leader Of His Own Stable, Which Could Lead To A War With The Bloodline

The Bloodline is, without a doubt, the best stable in WWE right now, and has earned itself a spot on the list of greatest of all time thanks to the incredible story surrounding Roman Reigns and his cousins the past few years. Though there have been some cracks in the group’s armor, specifically when it comes to Jey Uso, the past few months, The Bloodline has continually come through for Reigns and helped him beat everyone who’s come for his titles.

But Gunther, well, he has a formidable stable of his own called Imperium, which has been pushed as a dominant up-and-coming squad the past year. Sure, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vnici don’t have the same track record as The Usos, but they aren’t chumps either. Just imagine we find ourselves at Survivor Series and see Imperium and The Bloodline compete in the WarGames match with a future title opportunity on the line. It pretty much writes itself.

(Image credit: WWE/Peacock)

No One In WWE Has Had More Five-Star Matches Than Gunther

At the time of this writing, professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has given a total of 224 matches a rating of five or more stars in various promotions dating back to 1982, of which 18 have taken place in WWE. Of those 18, five have involved Gunther (he had another five-star match prior to joining WWE), which is more than anyone else in the history of WWE. That’s more than legends like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, who had two five-star matches apiece, as well as John Cena, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who all had one five-star match apiece.

This might not mean a whole lot to non-wrestling fans, but for those who have watched the sport most of their lives and know how few five-star ratings Meltzer has given to WWE over the years, this is a ridiculous stat. A world title around Gunther’s waist could very well put him in the category of the best WWE superstars of all time.

(Image credit: WWE)

Gunther Has Brought Prestige To The Intercontinental Title And He'd Do The Same With The Undisputed Championship

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship, long considered the title for the workhorses of the company, since June 10, 2022. There are only two other WWE superstars who have held the title longer in a single reign: Randy Savage and The Honky Tonk Man. Hell, even the wrestlers who come behind Gunther are legends like Greg Valentine, Mr. Perfect, and The Rock, who held the title for nearly a year just before he became one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. All of this is to say that Gunther has brought a level of prestige and stability to the Intercontinental Championship, much like Roman Reigns has done with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the past year and change.

Long title reigns work, and Gunther’s current IC run proves that. Since defeating Ricochet nearly a year ago, Gunther has put on some incredible matches, including instant classics at Clash at the Castle and WrestleMania 39, the latter being the best match of both nights . If he continued that momentum with a nice run as the company’s top champion, all would benefit, especially us fans watching him put on incredible matches night after night.

Related Why WrestleMania 39 Is The Best WrestleMania Of All Time