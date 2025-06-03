Chad Gable Responds After WWE Fans Spot A Hilarious Oversight In El Grande Americano's Outfit

It's already time for another upcoming WWE event, and Money In The Bank looks as though it'll be as exciting as ever with one unexpected name in the mix for the Men's briefcase match. El Grande Americano successfully qualified on the latest Monday Night Raw on Netflix, but unfortuantely, his victory was marred once again by rumors the new superstar is merely Chad Gable wearing a mask.

Wrestling fans debate back and forth on the true identity of El Grande Americano, who exploded out onto the scene in WWE not all that long ago and has made a name for himself. Of course, there's the prevalent theory he's Gable, and a hilarious oversight in the luchador's outfit might've unintentionally exposed that had the latter not explained it all away perfectly.

El Grande Americano Forgot One Key Piece Of His Costume, But Chad Gable Had The Perfect Excuse

El Grande Americano's qualifying match on Monday Night Raw went viral, but not because he successfully won the match. Rather, someone noted that his wrestling boots had the initials "C.G." on it, leading to speculation concerning what that may mean.

It turns out the theories suggesting it stood for "Chad Gable" were accurate, and if he is the masked wrestler, what a hilarious oversight by the WWE costume team. That said, Gable popped up on X to offer congratulations to his ally, and explained why he had those initials on his boots:

Really really proud of this guy!Even though I DID have to borrow him my boots (which he stretched out) last night because the airlines lost his.Big day for both of us Saturday, hombre!Good luck! pic.twitter.com/0iyCSYPkcwJune 3, 2025

This all makes perfect sense, and I totally get why the normally boisterous Chad Gable is so proud of El Grande Americano. Gable had a rough 2024, after being targeted by the Wyatt Sicks and unable to capture a singles title in a feud with Sami Zayn. Even if he's not getting the chance to shine, how humble of him to lend a hand to someone else who is on the rise?

Will El Grande Americano Be Unmasked At Money In The Bank?

While I'm writing this post half tongue-in-cheek, I do wonder just how long the WWE intends to carry on the El Grande Americano gimmick for Chad Gable. Eventually, the joke is going to get played out, and it'd be best for the WWE to part with it before it overstays its welcome. With the wrestler getting a big spotlight at Money In The Bank, will this be where he finally gets unmasked?

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) The WWE Releasing Both R-Truth And Carlito Has Me Worried One Big Change Is Coming

My guess would be no, as it seems the WWE can get some decent mileage out of this gimmick for some time longer. The acquisition of AAA and more luchador wrestlers like Penta makes him a great antagonist, but again, it has to come at an end sometime. For now, it feels like El Grande Americano is working out better than the Chad Gable gimmick, however, so why not ride it until the wheels fall off?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I do wonder if El Grande Americano is a dark horse favorite to win the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match, and will use it to cash in on the United States title or he'll target Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship or one of the other best Latino wrestlers who obtain a title in the future.

We will see how Chad Gable's alter ego fares during Money In The Bank, which streams live on Peacock on Saturday, June 7th. Until then, there's still a SmackDown to go before the big PLE, and I can't wait to see what other twists may pop up.