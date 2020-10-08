Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, Jamie Foxx’s Electro And Major Release Shifts

Leave a Comment
From here on out, everyone needs to write release dates in pencil. Nothing sticks to its intended release dates anymore, as theaters continue to struggle with a lack of product, preventing chains and independent theaters from figuring out how to open and operate safely. On this week’s show, the ReelBlend boys finally reunite to break down all of the latest movement, which starts with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and sweeps up the bulk of the DC film slate.
Yes, that’s right. The moment that Dune landed on October 1, 2021, that meant Matt Reeves’ The Batman (also on that date) had to move. And it did. To March 2022. And the snowball effect was underway. Shazam 2 and The Flash moved back. Black Adam moved back. We break the future of DC films down in this episode, so press play.
Shifting focus over to Marvel, Sean helps the guys figure out what Jamie Foxx’s casting in a third MCU Spider-Man movie might mean. This branches off into a deep dive into the multiverse concept, and by the end of the conversation, Sean manages to get Jake very excited about a Sinister Six movie.
In the This Week in Movies section, Jake calls out “one of the worst movies” he has ever seen. The guys also review Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, and guess what? They liked it! Find out why.
The show wraps with a Haunted House blend game, and the guys have some fantastic choices. Dive into this week’s ReelBlend and enjoy the show.
Be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube!