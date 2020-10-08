Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, Jamie Foxx’s Electro And Major Release Shifts

From here on out, everyone needs to write release dates in pencil. Nothing sticks to its intended release dates anymore, as theaters continue to struggle with a lack of product, preventing chains and independent theaters from figuring out how to open and operate safely. On this week’s show, the ReelBlend boys finally reunite to break down all of the latest movement, which starts with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and sweeps up the bulk of the DC film slate.