Michael Caine Says The Dark Knight Co-Star Heath Ledger Was ‘Lovely’, But It Sounds Like Seeing Him As The Joker Was A Whole Other Thing

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight is largely considered one of the best superhero movies of all time. The blockbuster (which is streaming with a Max subscription) made the director's vision for Gotham City into a bonafide franchise, and earned Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar for his performance as The Joker. Michael Caine recently recalled seeing the late actor's process, and how "terrified" he was of seeing The Joker in the flesh.

Ledger's method acting in The Dark Knight resulted in a breathtaking performance, although it seemed to have taken a toll on his mental health. In his new book Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life (via People), Caine spoke about his relationship with the late actor. He mentioned his temperament, offering:

He was a lovely guy, very gentle and unassuming.

Moviegoers who have spent years watching the DC movies in order have seen a number of Jokers come and go. Ledgers continues to have staying power, thanks to the unique way that he approached the character. Caine spoke about what it was like seeing him in full Joker gar on et, offering:

The smeared makeup, the weird hair, the strange voice. It was chilling. Absolutely floored me the first time I saw him in action – I was terrified.

While Ledger's performance was definitely chilling in theaters, it's fascinating to hear how even his fellow Dark Knight Rises co-stars were scared of him as Joker. That includes Michael Caine, who has had a long and wildly successful career.

When raking Joker actors, Ledger usually ends up at the top of the list. And his universally acclaimed performance in The Dark Knight Rises shows how tragic his passing was, and how much potential his career had. As Caine shared:

Heath was only 28 when he passed away. I hadn’t even made Zulu when I was that age. You think of what he might have gone on to achieve, it’s just heart-breaking. We were all terribly shocked, and it made doing the publicity for The Dark Knight that summer much more intense, because all the journalists wanted to talk about his death. Even though his career was cut short so soon, he’ll be remembered as a great actor, I believe.

I've got to agree with him. Whether it was early rom-com success in 10 Things I Hate About You or his Awards Season favorites like Brokeback Mountain or The Dark Knight, Ledger definitely left behind a legacy thanks to his talent and character.

Michael Caine's book Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life: My Guide to Life is available to purchase now.