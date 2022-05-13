Batman Movies Tier List
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Let’s dig in, and rank films featuring the Caped Crusader.
It’s tier list time! This week, we look at the catalog of Batman films from 1966 to Matt Reeves’ The Batman and rank them from S tier to F. What does your own list look like? Let us know!
We also react to box office results for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, give our spoiler-filled thoughts on the series finale of Netflix’s Ozark, and discuss our favorite movies from when were 10 years old.
Check out our Batman tier list here: ReelBlend Batman
Timestamps (approx. only)
0:00:00 - Intro
00:05:04 - Doctor Strange 2 Box Office
00:13:20 - Batman Movies Tier List
01:02:54 - Ozark Spoiler Chat
01:12:14 - This Week In Movies
01:14:10 - Our Favorite Movies at 10
01:33:23 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
