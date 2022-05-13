Powered by RedCircle

It’s tier list time! This week, we look at the catalog of Batman films from 1966 to Matt Reeves’ The Batman and rank them from S tier to F. What does your own list look like? Let us know!

We also react to box office results for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, give our spoiler-filled thoughts on the series finale of Netflix’s Ozark, and discuss our favorite movies from when were 10 years old.

Check out our Batman tier list here: ReelBlend Batman

0:00:00 - Intro

00:05:04 - Doctor Strange 2 Box Office

00:13:20 - Batman Movies Tier List

01:02:54 - Ozark Spoiler Chat

01:12:14 - This Week In Movies

01:14:10 - Our Favorite Movies at 10

01:33:23 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.