Borat 2 Reviews, Jared Leto’s Joker And Adam Brody Talking The Kid Detective

It’s a running joke: Every time we record a new ReelBlend episode, the next day sees an explosion of show-worthy news topics that we know the guys would want to discuss. Well, not this week. This week, we waited, and as a result, we have a ton of fascinating news stories and reviews to get to. So what are you waiting for? Press play already.
Hours before the guys started recording, we got the news that Jared Leto would be reprising his role as The Joker in the DC films. But, not in a Suicide Squad film, or a Batman solo film. Instead, Leto was confirmed to be part of Zack Snyder’s additional photography for Justice League, and that set the Internet on fire.
Following a conversation about the Blenders’ choice for “Favorite Spider-Man,” the guys broke down two trailers: David Fincher’s Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, feature Chadwick Boseman’s final performance. Sean then spends a good amount of time discussing his trip to the 919 Film Festival, and his screenings of Nomadland and One Night in Miami.
But the bulk of the show belongs to Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. It is bonkers, with Sacha Baron Cohen and co-star Maria Bakalova pushing the envelope of cringe comedy. Sean and Kevin tell you whether it’s worth your time to stream it this week.
