Ray Fisher Is Speaking Out Now After DC Controversy, Career Resurgence With New Movie Role: 'I Don't Want To Feel Resentful'

Actor Ray Fisher has a number of projects under his belt, but he's perhaps best known for playing Cyborg in both cuts of Justice League (which are streaming with a Max subscription). The 37 year-old performer is also synonymous with his beef with DC, specifically some of the folks who were in charge during the time he was in the DCEU. Now Fisher is speaking out after his DC controversy, talking his career resurgence with his new movie role. He was even quoted saying "I don't want to feel resentful."

While Ray Fisher said that Justice League's reshoots were "full of resentment", he's seemingly trying to put that saga behind him. While speaking with Variety about his new movie The Piano Lesson at the Toronto International Film Festival, he got real about facing "hardships", just like the characters of the film. In his words:

What helped this entire process is, I’ve got to give it up to August Wilson. The juxtaposition that existed within the piece, within the character. I think there’s a little of Lymon Jackson in all of us. There’s an innocence about him in this piece that many lose as time passes, especially when you endure such hardship. For me, it was a palate cleanser in many ways because I’ve endured specific hardships in my life and some career hardships.

It's easy to connect the dots of Fisher's comments to his time on the Justice League set, as well as the feud that would form between him and former WB boss Walter Hamada. The actor used his platform to call out the studio for years, while his acting career seemingly came to a halt.

While Fisher returned to the screen with Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon franchise (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), his role in The Piano Lesson is a serious gig, as it's adapting the play of the same name by August Wilson. Later in his same interview with Variety, he spoke about not wanting to be bogged down by resentment, just like his character in the new movie. As Fisher put it:

Being able to come back into this space and say, ‘I don’t want to get hung up on this. I don’t want to feel resentful for anything that happened.’ I want to move on, and that’s what Lymon represents.

It sounds like art and life met in a big way for The Piano Lesson, and it should be fascinating to see how that translates to his performance in the film. Could this be the start of his larger comeback in the world of Hollywood? Only time will tell, but Ray Fisher seemingly doesn't want to be caught up in his feelings about Justice League any longer.

With the DCEU officially in the rear view, some fans are wondering if Fisher might end up appearing in an upcoming DC movie for James Gunn's new shared universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, but Gunn's plans for casting are largely a mystery at this time.

The Piano Lesson will his select theaters November 8, 2024, before streaming on Netflix on November 22. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your theatrical experiences for next year.