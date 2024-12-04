Does The Justice League Exist In The New DCU? Here’s What James Gunn Revealed

The new DC Universe (DCU) continues to take shape under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership . All the while, fans are eager to learn how their favorite characters and teams fit into this bold new chapter. While Creature Commandos officially kicks off the latest slate of upcoming DC movies and shows, there's also the matter of another iconic team's position in the continuity. Now, the Slither screenwriter’s revelations about the Justice League have provided clarity on where things stand for the iconic superhero team in the revamped timeline.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter , James Gunn addressed the question of continuity within the DCU, specifically referencing the Justice League's surprise cameo in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale. The moment featured Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash, alongside shadowy stand-ins for Superman and Wonder Woman. But, as far as the new DCU goes, the filmmaker-turned-CEO has clarified that such appearances are no longer canon. He explained just how canon works while speaking to the publication:

Peacemaker is pretty straightforward, with the exception of the appearance by a certain group [the Justice League] at the end. They don’t exist yet. But the rule is: if we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened. So that’s the way we’re dealing with it.

This approach is one of the many ways the new universe will differ from the MCU and the former DCEU. It allows the powers that be the flexibility to be selective when incorporating elements from the old DCEU while forging a fresh narrative path. By using direct references as the defining line for continuity, the DCU remains unburdened by the complexities of the previous universe. It’s a strategy that might irritate fans of the Justice League and overall universe forged by Zack Snyder but prioritizes creative freedom while paying homage to the franchise’s past.

Creature Commandos reflects this continuity philosophy set by Gunn and Safran. Set after the events of Peacemaker Season 1, the animated series follows Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) as she assembles a new team of imprisoned monsters led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). This shift from human prisoners to monstrous operatives represents the kind of narrative synergy the former Guardians of the Galaxy helmer hopes to maintain across the DCU’s animated and live-action projects.

Flag Sr. will also play a pivotal role in the live-action upcoming Superman , which James Gunn has described as the “true beginning” of the DCU. With Creature Commandos already hinting at connections to their slate of upcoming superhero flicks , it’s clear that the Peacemaker showrunner’s vision for the DCU emphasizes interconnected storytelling across mediums.

For fans of the Justice League, the DC head honcho’s comments indicate a careful and gradual reintroduction of the team. Instead of hastily establishing the iconic lineup, the DC Universe is focusing on building a solid foundation through smaller, individual stories. This approach allows characters to develop organically, ultimately paving the way for a team that integrates seamlessly into the new narrative framework.

While the group “doesn’t exist yet” in this new universe, their legacy is far from forgotten. When they do finally reappear, it will hopefully be in a way that feels both earned and integral to the larger story. With Creature Commandos and Superman leading the charge, the DCU is setting the stage for an exciting reintroduction to the Justice League and, for me, that’s super.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors