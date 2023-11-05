All The DC Movies And TV Shows Available To Stream On Netflix

Typically, a Max subscription is all that a DC Comics fan needs to find the best movies and TV shows starring their favorite. However, that is not exactly the case, as there are a few DC movies and even more beloved DC TV shows that are not even available on said platform, but you actually can find with a Netflix subscription at the moment. For your convenience, we have compiled all of the best superhero movies and great superhero TV shows inspired by DC Comics available to stream on Netflix right now below.

Justice League And Justice League Unlimited (2001-2004, 2004-2006)

Batman (the late Kevin Conroy), Superman (George Newbern), Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), and more of the world’s greatest heroes form an alliance that grows much, much larger in later years.

Why they are some of the best DC titles on Netflix: Relive all of the best episodes of Justice League and Justice League Unlimited — the cornerstone of the much esteemed DC Animated Universe that was spearheaded by Batman: The Animated Series.

The Batman (2004-2008)

The wealthy, orphaned Bruce Wayne (Rino Romano, one of the most underrated and best Batman voice actors) becomes a symbol of his greatest fear to intimidate the most feared criminals threatening Gotham City.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: Not to be confused with the 2022 comic book movie starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman is a refreshing take on the early years of Bruce Wayne’s war on crime for its time and any time.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

A disillusioned billionaire (Christian Bale, one of the greatest live-action Batman actors) dons the cape and cowl to save his city, fighting villains like Scarecrow, Joker and Bane along the way.

Why they are some of the best DC titles on Netflix: Before they leave Netflix on October 31, 2023, revisit Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy — Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises — which are considered to be among greatest live-action Batman movies ever for their revolutionary approach to realism.

The Losers (2010)

A ragtag team of special forces operatives plan a vengeful attack against the agency that left them for dead: the CIA.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: Despite a cast full of comic book movie legends like Watchmen’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and three actors who switched from DC to Marvel — Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana — The Losers remains one of the most unfairly overlooked DC movies, so give it a chance before it leaves Netflix on October 31st.

Arrow (2012-2020)

An irresponsible billionaire (Stephen Amell) returns from a long hiatus with a new determination to protect his crime-ridden city with expert archery skills.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: Based on the character of Oliver “Green Arrow” Queen, co-developer Greg Berlanti’ acclaimed Arrow pioneered a shared universe of DC TV shows on The CW that came to be aptly known as the “Arrowverse.”

The Flash (2014-2023)

After he is struck by lightning, a forensics investigator (Grant Gustin) gains the ability to move faster than any other living being.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: The second installment of the Arrowverse, The Flash, also boasts one of the most beloved iterations of Barry Allen, including the DCEU’s big screen take.

Supergirl (2015-2021)

Clark Kent’s cousin, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), uses her Kryptonian abilities to fight crime on her own in National City.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: Originally airing on CBS before joining her fellow Arrowverse-canon series on The CW, Supergirl is, surprisingly, among the lowest-rated superhero TV shows on IMDb, but is one of the best modern DC TV shows, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (2016-2022)

A diverse group of crimefighters and criminals work together together, travelling through time to fight evil.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: You never know what you are going to see next while following the ragtag crew from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which was unfortunately cancelled early after seven seasons.

Black Lightning (2017-2021)

A former superhero (Cress Williams) with the ability to generate electricity comes out of retirement to protect his community from a vicious criminal gang.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: One of the more unique installments of the Arrowverse — for following an older character who forms a team with his own family — is Black Lightning, which was cancelled at The CW after four seasons.

iZombie (2015-2019)

After becoming undead, a medical student (Rose McIver) uses her ability to absorb the memories of corpses by consuming their brains to solve crimes.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: A show unlike any comic book TV show on The CW, iZombie is fun, deliciously morbid adaptation of a popular DC Vertigo title.

Lucifer (2016-2021)

After growing tired of his life ruling Hell, Satan (Tom Ellis) comes to Earth in human form and uses his expertise in all things evil as an LAPD consultant.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: Originally airing on Fox, Lucifer — based on the DC Vertigo title — later became one of the best crime TV shows on Netflix for its dazzling blend of fantasy and hard-boiled mystery.

Sweet Tooth (2021-Present)

A young, half-man, half-deer hybrid (Christian Convery) struggles to survive Earth’s post-apocalyptic landscape with help from one of the few humans left (Nonso Anozie).

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: Robert Downey Jr. serves as a producer for this comparatively more lighthearted adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s dark, dystopian fantasy series from DC Comics, Sweet Tooth.

The Sandman (2022-Present)

After spending over a century in captivity, the personification dreams (Tom Sturridge) must prevent a living nightmare (Boyd Holbrook) from wreaking havoc on the Earth.

Why it is one of the best DC titles on Netflix: After years in development hell, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman — which has a second season in the works — was finally adapted for screen as a Netflix original series featuring a top-notch, star-studded cast and a passionate understanding of its source material.

Be sure to check back and see what upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows will be available to stream on Netflix next.