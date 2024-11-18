‘Almost All’ Of Peacemaker Is Canon In The DC Universe, But I’m So Pleased To Hear James Gunn Share The ‘Exception’ That Will Be Dealt With In Season 2

Most of the upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows will take place in the DC Universe, the new shared continuity that’s rising from the ashes of the DC Extended Universe. However, there are some holdovers from that past reality, including that the events of The Suicide Squad are DCU canon, which in turn means the Max subscription-exclusive spinoff series Peacemaker is also canon… well, almost all of it. There is one major exception, but I’m pleased to hear from series creator and DC Studios co-head James Gunn that this will be dealt with in Peacemaker Season 2.

In an interview with IGN, Gunn, who also wrote and directed The Suicide Squad and carried out the same duties on the new Superman movie, mentioned that the Justice League scene from the Peacemaker Season 1 finale will remain solely tied to the DCEU. However, this won’t simply be ignored when Season 2 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule, with Gunn saying:

The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker.

In case you need a refresher, after John Cena’s Christopher Smith and his allies destroyed Project Butterfly and were leaving the scene, they ran into Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Flash, with the latter two being reprised by Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, respectively. The Justice Leaguers arrived too late to help out, prompting Smith to lob some insults at them. It was especially hilarious to see them show up considering how Peacemaker Season 1 was peppered with other insults and outright lies/misinformation about these superheroes and more from the title character.

So how will Peacemaker Season 2 “kind of deal” with this clash of continuities? If I had to guess, there will be a flashback to that Season 1 finale moment, but it will substitute those the DCEU’s Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Flash for other heroes. Honestly, I wouldn’t even expect this same lineup of heroes for the DCU version. Maybe David Corenswet’s version of the Man of Steel could appear, but other could be easily be substituted in, like Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl or Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific.

Regardless, this would be a good way to signal how we’re now following along with the events of Peacemaker in the DC Universe without making it a big deal. That’s just my theory for now, and one of many questions that need to be answered in Peacemaker Season 2. While no specific plot details have been announced yet, we do know that Frank Grillo will reprise Rick Flag Sr. following voicing the character in Creature Commandos and playing him on camera in Superman. Sol Rodríguez and Tim Meadows will also respectively play Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury.

Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere in August 2025 and consist of eight episodes, all of which James Gunn wrote and three of which he directed. Ahead of this, Creature Commandos drops December 5 on Max, and Superman’s theatrical release follows on July 11, 2025.