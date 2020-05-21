Damien Chazelle Talks Filmmaking, Plus We Break Down The Snyder Cut Announcement

Leave a Comment
This might legitimately be the biggest episode of ReelBlend. And yes, I remember that we did a near-three-hour interview with Quentin Tarantino.
But this week, ReelBlend Patron Saint Damien Chazelle visits the show for the very first time (!!) to discuss his recent stint on Netflix’s The Eddy, as well as his spectacular filmography that includes Whiplash, La La Land and First Man. The show has been on the Chazelle bandwagon since our earliest days, raving about his talents and marveling at his Oscar win. It was a dream, and it finally came true.
But that’s not all.
If you have paid attention to the show at all in the past few months, you knew that Sean was documenting the movement of the Release the Snyder Cut campaign. This passionate group has been lobbying for the release of Zack Snyder’s true cut of Justice League, a movie that was reshot yet still branded with Snyder’s name.
Well, this week, HBO Max agreed to air the cut in 2021, and the guys broke down that decision on this week’s show.
Massive stories. And yet, we still managed to review The Lovebirds, and play a Blend game for Steve Carell. Busy show! We hope you enjoy.