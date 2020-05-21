Damien Chazelle Talks Filmmaking, Plus We Break Down The Snyder Cut Announcement

But this week, ReelBlend Patron Saint Damien Chazelle visits the show for the very first time (!!) to discuss his recent stint on Netflix’s The Eddy, as well as his spectacular filmography that includes Whiplash, La La Land and First Man. The show has been on the Chazelle bandwagon since our earliest days, raving about his talents and marveling at his Oscar win. It was a dream, and it finally came true.